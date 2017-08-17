Jeff Ogne, Dean of Students to work with students to realize their maximum potential and work toward fulfilling their calling.

Ogne comes to Oaks Christian Online School from Grand Canyon University in Phoenix, AZ, where he served as admissions manager.

“Since its establishment in 2011, Oaks Christian Online has made remarkable strides toward becoming the nation’s premiere faith-based online institution”, said Head of School Rob Black. “As its new Dean of Students, Mr. Ogne is uniquely qualified to assist students of Oaks Christian Online and the Online Christian Consortium to new heights.”

Ogne obtained a Bachelor of Arts in Christian Studies (’10), Bachelor of Science in Psychology (’10), and Master of Science in Industrial and Organizational Psychology (’12) from Grand Canyon University. In addition, Mr. Ogne is an alumnus of one of Oaks Christian School’s founding graduating classes (’06). He is also a board member of the Somis Unified School District.

In his new role as dean, Ogne said his vision is “to work with students to realize their maximum potential and work toward fulfilling their calling.”

For more images or information on Oaks Christian Online School, please visit http://online.oakschristian.org/ http://www.onlinechristianconsortium.org/

About Oaks Christian Online School and the Online Christian Consortium

Established in 2011, Oaks Christian Online (OCO) provides a rigorous, NCAA approved, college preparatory education for high school students all around the world in a Christian environment. OCO and Oaks Christian School, the main campus in Westlake Village, California, are accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges as well as by the Southern Association of Independent Schools. One hundred percent of OCO graduates were accepted to four-year colleges. Oaks Christian Online continues to enroll part-time and full-time students throughout the school year and regularly hosts information sessions on its main campus – 31749 La Tienda Drive, Westlake Village, CA 91362, as well as virtual information sessions for prospective student families.

Oaks Christian Online is the founding member of the Online Christian Consortium, a leadership organization of schools committed to theologically engaged, college-preparatory, accredited, online programs. The organization’s vision is that its courses provide an education that uplifts, transforms, and inspires students around the world. For more information on The Online Christian Consortium, please visit: http://onlinechristianconsortium.org

