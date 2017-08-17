Gragg Advertising Recognized Among Top Kansas City Agencies

Gragg Advertising, a Premier Google Partner, was recognized as an industry leader in the Kansas City market by Kansas City Business Journal (KCBJ). The agency secured top ranks on two coveted “Book of Lists” categories published by KCBJ.

"Gragg Advertising is proud and honored to be recognized by the KCBJ as being amongst the leading Advertising and Digital Marketing Agencies in Kansas City,” said agency president/COO Darryl Mattox. Gragg ranked fifth in both gross revenue for Advertising Agencies and revenue for Digital Marketing Firms. “We appreciate this chance to recognize the efforts of our team and the outstanding results we produce for our clients."

Mattox also credits continued success to the agency’s full-service marketing approach. In a recent roundtable discussion on “Marketing in the Digital Age,” KCBJ invited Gragg Advertising experts to speak on the latest trends to help businesses get the biggest return on their marketing efforts – integration was a hot topic. “Many companies delineate their marketing amongst multiple agencies to the point that one hand doesn’t know what the other is doing. Gragg examines the effectiveness of all media channels and how they integrate together,” said Mattox.

This ability to understand all facets of direct response advertising for both traditional and digital media is critical to marketing success. Agency founder and CEO Greg Gragg says, “Vertical agencies that handle only one facet of marketing do not have the knowledge or the capacity to explain to their clients the true benefit of a mixed media strategy. Here at Gragg, we do it every day, with every client.”

About Gragg Advertising:

Gragg Advertising is a full-service direct response marketing agency located in Kansas City, Mo. With a focus in online technology, Gragg has been recognized by Forbes as one of the world’s “Top 100 Agencies that Know Social Media and Google”. Gragg aligns a brand’s purpose with its customers’ behavior to deliver on the radical idea that marketing can be something people want. To learn more visit http://www.graggadv.com.