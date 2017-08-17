Garrett White (left) and Michael Isom enjoy some practice rides before embarking on the grueling 550-mile Vegas-to-Reno UTV race.

Michael Isom, CEO of Utah-based wealth strategies company Vault AIS and winner of the Laughlin Desert Classic UTV World Championship, announced he will be competing in the Best in the Desert’s General Tire “Vegas-to-Reno” race presented by FOX. The race will cover approximately 550 miles in one day, beginning Friday, August 18, and running into Saturday morning.

Riding in the passenger seat as his co-pilot will be Garrett J. White, Isom’s client and mentor. White is the founder of Wake Up Warrior, a program that mentors married businessmen on how to be successful in all aspects of life.

“Garrett and I will be taking on the infamous Vegas-to-Reno Race as we battle and grind from Las Vegas to Reno, Nevada, on some of the toughest terrain in all the United States,” Isom said. “This is the longest off-road race in the United States, and we are excited to ride.”

For more information on the race, visit Bitd.com.

To learn more about Isom and Vault AIS, visit VaultAIS.com.

For more information on Wake Up Warrior, go to http://www.wakeupwarrior.com.

About Michael Isom and Vault AIS

Michael Isom is an entrepreneur, educator, speaker, wealth strategist, consultant and owner of Vault AIS. Isom is also the author of "What Would the Rockefellers Do?" published in 2016. He specializes in macroeconomics and the utilization of “the #1 Asset, the #1 Investment, and the #1 Strategy” in the market today.

About Garrett J. White

Garrett White is known as the “Master Coach Mentor.” A successful entrepreneur, he is the creator of the Wake Up Warrior Project which mentors married businessmen on how to be successful in all aspects of life.