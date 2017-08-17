ISI Telemanagement Solutions, LLC, to Sponsor Presidio Exchange 2017

ISI Telemanagement Solutions, a leading Unified Communication (UC) management solutions provider, is pleased to announce they are a sponsoring partner of Presidio Exchange 2017, an annual conference to be held from August 17 - 18, 2017 at the Gaylord Palms Hotel in Orlando, FL. ISI will be present in Booth #406, discussing its Unified Communications (UC) management solutions related to the management of interactions through voice, video, IM, and meeting rooms.

As an ecosystem partner, ISI will present its UC solutions that help organizations with Collaboration Compliance, Hunt Group Reporting, Contact Center Management, Network Utilization, Video Reporting, and UC Technology Adoption.

ISI is excited to announce they will also be presenting new video reporting capabilities for Cisco Media Server (CMS), providing organizations with visibility into activities and utilization on the new platform.

ISI’s team participating at this year’s event includes David Dishek, Unified Collaboration Practice Lead, and Chris Welch, Channel Sales Manager. The ISI team will be onsite to discuss ISI solutions that focus on delivering business outcomes to organizations seeking to measure, analyze and optimize Unified Communications usage, content, expenses, as well as people.

For more information, visit our website: http://www.isi-info.com.

About ISI Telemanagement Solutions

ISI is a global leader in Unified Communications management solutions for voice, video, Jabber IM compliance, and meeting rooms. ISI offers a broad portfolio of certified solutions for managing usage, content, people, and expenses, through UC reporting & traffic analytics, collaboration recording, speech analytics, and workforce management.