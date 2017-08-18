Big Barker Recognized by Congress for Their Work With Police K9 Units

Allentown Mayor Ed Pawlowski stated, "I want to add my thanks to Big Barker. I am sure that the dogs will find the beds to be very comfortable."

(August 16, 2017) — Big Barker, a Philadelphia-based manufacturer of high-quality orthopedic dog beds, has been officially recognized for its September 2016 donation of dog beds to the K9 officers of the Allentown, Pennsylvania Police Department.

The company recently received three awards and honors for its contribution from city and state officials.

The U.S. House of Representatives presented a Certificate of Special Recognition to Big Barker at the Allentown Police Commendations & Awards ceremony at the Scottish Rite Cathedral on May 17, 2017. The certificate was issued and signed by congressman Charles Dent in recognition of Big Barker’s “valuable contribution to the Allentown Police Department.”

The second award was issued by the Pennsylvania House of Representatives “in recognition of being a community partner with the Allentown Police Department.” The award was presented to Big Barker by two members of the House, Representative Peter Schweyer and Representative Mike Schlossberg.

The third is a City of Allentown Civilian Commendation, which reads: “In 2016, Big Barker assisted the Allentown Police Department. This assistance has been provided in the form of orthopedic beds for the K9 Unit. We thank Big Barker for their support of the community and the Allentown Police Department.” The commendation is signed by the Allentown Chief of Police and Allentown’s Mayor, Ed Pawlowski.

"These dogs do a lot of difficult work and they earn a good night's rest," said then—police chief Keith Morris at the time of the donation. "The donation from Big Barker is very generous and I know that our department appreciates it very much." Allentown Mayor Ed Pawlowski stated, "I want to add my thanks to Big Barker. I am sure that the dogs will find the beds to be very comfortable."

Big Barker founder and President Eric Shannon stated, “All large dogs deal with joint issues, but some of the breeds used in police work are more susceptible to some of these disorders, and they lead a much different life to your average household pet. They have a very strenuous day; they’re out there on patrol, they’re tracking down criminals and suspects and taking dangerous substances off the street, so we really owe them a very large debt of gratitude.” Shannon added, “We are honored to have the opportunity to help these heroic dogs maintain the high quality of life that they deserve, and we will continue to support police K9’s whenever we can.”

Big Barker’s mission is to improve the quality of life of dogs, especially big dogs, by eliminating unnecessary suffering caused by the painful joint conditions that most large dogs will face as they age. Big Barker focuses much of their charitable efforts on Police K9s due to the demands of their work, their value to the community, and their high susceptibility to developing arthritis, hip dysplasia, and other joint conditions. Other K9 Units in the Greater Philadelphia area that have received include K9s from the Atlantic City, NJ police; the Harrisburg, PA police; the Norristown, PA police; and the Philadelphia, PA police.

