DataBank Announces Expansion of Minneapolis-Area Data Center

MSP-2 Data Center in Eagan, MN We are seeing strong growth from our existing customers and the quality of the location and design has allowed us to support the needs of regional enterprise businesses looking for premier colocation and cloud services.

DataBank, Ltd., a Digital Bridge portfolio company and leading provider of business solutions for data center, cloud, interconnectivity, and managed services, announced a 15,000 sqft expansion of data center capacity for their premier Minneapolis/Saint Paul-area facility located in Eagan, MN. The completion of the site’s third data hall, scheduled to open in September, will increase the facility’s overall footprint to over 40,000 sqft of white-floor data center space.

The purpose-built building is located on a fully secured site in the southeastern Twin Cities suburb of Eagan, MN. Opened in May of 2015, MSP-2 is one of two data center locations the company currently operates in the region to offer enterprise businesses redundancy and uptime availability. With over a dozen onsite network providers with diverse entry routes, the building serves a dual-role as a premier enterprise class multi-tenant colocation facility as well as a regional carrier-hotel and peering hub. DataBank’s MSP-2 is Tier-III certified by the Uptime Institute for both its design and construction and delivers some of the highest specifications available in a multi-tenant data center in the State of Minnesota. Configured to support high-density power deployments the site offers true 2N power redundancy including dual 10MW feeds from diverse power substations.

“We are very pleased with the continued growth in the Minneapolis market,” said Kevin Ooley, President of DataBank. “The MSP-2 data center is rapidly becoming an important hub for regional interconnection and peering. We are seeing strong growth from our existing customers and the quality of the location and design has allowed us to support the needs of regional enterprise businesses looking for premier colocation and cloud services.”

In addition to DataBank’s two Minneapolis-area sites, the company also operates data centers in Dallas, Kansas City, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Atlanta, and Salt Lake City. To find out additional details on DataBank data centers and services, please visit the company website at http://www.databank.com.

About DataBank

DataBank is a leading provider of enterprise-class data center, cloud, and interconnection services, offering customers 100% uptime availability of data, applications and infrastructure. Databank's managed data center services are anchored in world-class facilities. Our customized technology solutions are designed to help customers effectively manage risk, improve their technology performance and allow them to focus on their core business objectives. DataBank is headquartered in the historic former Federal Reserve Bank Building, in downtown Dallas, TX. For additional information on DataBank locations and services, please visit http://www.databank.com or call 1(800) 840-7533.

About Digital Bridge Holdings

Founded in 2013 by Marc C. Ganzi and Ben Jenkins, Digital Bridge is focused on the ownership, investment and active management of companies in the mobile and internet infrastructure sector. Since inception, Digital Bridge has raised over $6.5 billion of debt and equity capital used to acquire and invest in the development of communications infrastructure businesses, including DataBank, Vantage Data Centers, ExteNet, Vertical Bridge, Andean Tower Partners, and Mexico Tower Partners.

