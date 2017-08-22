Dragons & Gridirons Brings Fantasy Football into a Fantasy Realm

We see people joining multiple leagues, or branching out into daily fantasy, and recognize that people crave more engagement with one of their favorite hobbies.

Fantasy Realm Sports, LLC, has launched a Kickstarter campaign in support of its flagship project, Dragons & Gridirons: http://bit.ly/dragonsFF

Despite an explosion in the popularity of fantasy sports, the formula hasn’t changed much: you draft a team, set a lineup – and then wait.

Dragons & Gridirons aims to improve on that experience by combining traditional fantasy matchups with a spell card system that allows users to give their team scoring boosts, or interfere with their opponent’s team by weakening their players or even knocking them out of the matchup entirely.

“We see people joining multiple leagues, or branching out into daily fantasy, and recognize that people crave more engagement with one of their favorite hobbies,” says co-founder Edward Wright.

Most spells can be used at any point during a matchup, and their effects only become active at that point forward. So users have to consider whether to bet big early on, or wait and see how their matchup is unfolding – at the risk of failing to capitalize on bonus points.

“As huge geeks, we wanted to build on the similarities between fantasy sports and RPG’s, to make your teams’ stats actually improve over the course of the season,” says co-founder Jay Wilson. “You progress along skill trees and choose which spells to acquire, so your team will be even more uniquely your own.”

The launch version has over 100 spells planned, some of which have dramatic effects that impact the entire league. The Snow Day spell, for instance, gives a boost to any player whose NFL game is taking place in wintry weather.

The Kickstarter campaign will run through September 21.

The Cincinnati-based startup plans to use Dragons & Gridirons as a test case for the development of similar platforms for other fantasy sports. Baseball and basketball are on deck.

Dragons & Home Runs, anyone?