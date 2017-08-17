Email Survival Skills: Live Webinar by AudioSolutionz

Outlook has evolved from a simple email system to a huge productivity platform.

AudioSolutionz, a division of audio conference and corporate education leader ProEdTech, will host the live webinar “Outlook Survival Skills” with industry veteran Karla Brandau, CSPPS on Thursday, August 24, 2017 at 1:00 pm ET. This session will increase Outlook users’ productivity by helping them organize their inbox, manage multiple tasks, and meet urgent deadlines.

It is normal for Outlook to be installed on computers with limited instruction on the features and no instruction on the benefits of those features. But business professionals often feel overwhelmed with emails. This session with expert speaker Karla Brandau will equip Outlook users with valuable skills that will help them sort, prioritize, and reduce the time they spend in their inbox, leaving more time to get work done. This session will bridge the gap and pick up where many IT departments often leave off in their instruction, illustrating valuable features and describing the time-saving benefits available in Microsoft Outlook.

Outlook has evolved from a simple email system to a huge productivity platform, and understanding the time management features of Outlook can help all professionals to free up time and allow their energy to be better spent on career advancement. Business professionals who attend this session will gain time-saving skills to expedite email processing and learn quick and easy Outlook tips.

The session will help administrative personnel, team leaders, project managers, executives, sales professionals, and customer service personnel:



Tweak junk mail settings

Use Outlook reminders to stay on top of tasks

Redirect emails into selected folders automatically

Customize the way Outlook’s inbox looks, such as changing column headings

Make an innovative email signature

Take advantage of Outlook’s voting buttons

Set up categories to organize email

For more information and to register, visit: https://www.audiosolutionz.com/microsoft-outlook/email-survival-skills.html.

About ProEdTech

ProEdTech is a leading source of knowledge and training for professionals in over 15 industries, serving individuals, businesses and their employees around the globe. It offers webinars, online conferences, seminars, boot camps, books, DVDs, white papers, industry reports and other learning tools from industry experts and insiders who provide a fresh perspective on key issues, trends and regulations in order to simplify governance, risk and compliance (GRC) for enterprises and industry professionals.

ProEdTech’s AudioEducator webinars offer updates, regulatory knowledge and information on the latest news in various medical specialties, as well as coding and billing updates, and analysis of regulations that affect ambulatory surgical centers, home health, long term care and hospice facilities, hospitals and healthcare systems, health insurers and physician practices. Webinars are also offered through AudioSolutionz in the technology, human resources, construction and housing, ICT and telecom, manufacturing, consumer packaged goods and retail, safety and security, transportation, energy and environment, education, trade, and chemicals industries. ProEdTech’s Eli Financial platform offers tax and banking professionals, focusing on providing high-quality online training products customized for U.S. lenders and tax practitioners that include the latest updates from the IRS, CFPB and other regulatory authorities. Lawyers across the United States depend on Eli CLE for top quality online continuing legal education (CLE) programs, which can be completed for MCLE credits.

ProEdTech regularly provides professionals the opportunity to get answers to their most complex questions directly from experts, without having to attend costly live conferences. To learn more, visit: http://www.proedtech.com/.