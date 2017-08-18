Today’s online fashion shoppers want diverse selection and useful product comparison without visiting numerous sites. Modalist provides the selection they seek, while our unique cash back program creates irresistible value.

In a unique twist for designer fashion shoppers, online aggregator Modalist (http://www.modalist.com) has introduced a new type of e-marketplace that brings together thousands of brands and provides automatic cash back even for luxury purchases. Modalist shoppers can choose from over half a million products across thousands of designers, brands and stores. These include top names such as Saks Fifth Avenue, Farfetch, Shopbop, Neiman Marcus, Kendra Scott, Michael Kors, Under Armour, Nordstrom and Yoox.

“Today’s online fashion shoppers want diverse selection and useful product comparison without visiting numerous sites,” says Tina Fisher, Modalist co-founder and CEO. “Modalist provides the extraordinary selection they seek ranging from casual to high-end luxury. In addition, our unique fashion cash back program creates irresistible value. Shopping can be both practical and aspirational.”

The Modalist platform provides a versatile shopping experience that can be navigated in many ways including by store, product type, designer and price. Features include alerts to shoppers when their favorite items go on sale. The new cash back program pays a percentage of each purchased item directly back to the shopper as actual cash (not store credit) via Paypal or check. Purchasing on Modalist pays the shopper automatically without any coupons or extra steps required. Even loyalists to particular designer brands or retailers benefit by initiating their purchases through Modalist to get cash back on their fashion purchases.

Co-founded by Tina and Bob Fisher along with CTO Suresh Pillai, the company is rapidly adding retail partners and products to its catalog. Modalist sales are global, with concentrations coming from Europe, U.K., Japan, China, and the U.S.

“This business model is designed to readily scale,” said Ms. Fisher. “Our customers love the huge selection and also enjoy getting a deal. With this combination, Modalist is set to become the premier shopping destination for online fashion.”