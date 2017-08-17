We are delighted to be included again as part of Inc. 5000’s fastest growing companies and one of the select four percent that have made the list six times

Reston, Virginia, August 16, 2017 -- For the 6th consecutive year, Resonate, a SaaS-based provider of real-time consumer insights, data and media activation, has been named on Inc. Magazine’s annual Inc. 5000 list and has ranked in the top ten percent of advertising and marketing providers. The list is an exclusive ranking of the nation's fastest-growing privately held companies and represents the most comprehensive look at the most important segment of the economy—America’s independent entrepreneurs.

“We are delighted to be included again as part of Inc. 5000’s fastest growing companies and one of the select four percent that have made the list six times,” said Bryan Gernert, CEO and Co-Founder of Resonate. “This recognition validates Resonate’s continued ability to help consumer brand marketers, political campaigns and advocacy organizations better understand and more cost-effectively reach their audiences, as well as credits the hard work and support of our entire team.”

Together, the businesses on the 2017 Inc. 5000 list have created 619,631 jobs over the last three years. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, revenue, number of employees and other criteria can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000/list/2017

"The story of this year’s Inc. 5000 is the story of great leadership. In an incredibly competitive business landscape, it takes something extraordinary to take your company to the top,” says Inc. President and Editor-In-Chief Eric Schurenberg. “You have to remember that the average company on the Inc. 5000 grew nearly six-fold since 2013. Over a stretch when the economy grew just 6.7 percent, these business owners haven’t achieved that kind of success by accident."

About Resonate

Resonate is a SaaS-based provider of real-time consumer insights, data and media activation and offers the largest single source of in-depth proprietary profiles on 200M+ US adult consumers. The company simplifies how marketers understand and engage the right people with the right message based on the underlying values and motivations that drive their audiences’ decisions to buy or support certain brands, products or causes.

Thousands of companies have used Resonate’s SaaS platform or managed media services to accelerate the ability to identify the right customers, prospects or voters, understand what they care about, know what to say to them, and find more of them across all marketing channels with precision and at scale. Resonate is helping marketers reduce marketing complexity, drive strategy and win more business or campaigns, while reducing data costs and improving media accuracy.

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Resonate is privately held and backed by Revolution Growth, Greycroft Partners, and iNovia Capital. For more information, please visit http://www.resonate.com.

