Oleificio Zucchi Olive Oil to Attend Natural Products Expo East

Oleificio Zucchi is continuing its conquest of the U.S. market, participating in the Natural Products Expo East, taking place at the Baltimore Convention Center, September 14-16, in Maryland. Zucchi, which specializes in the production of expertly blended extra virgin olive oil, will be exhibiting as part of the Italian collective organized by the Cremona, Italy Chamber of Commerce.

Oleificio Zucchi will be displaying the entire range of Zucchi brand products, with a special focus on its range of extra virgin olive oils specifically developed for the US market, with graphics and pack sizes chosen to suit the purchasing preferences of American consumers. Visitors to the show will also be able to participate in a series of professional tastings, which will reveal the different flavor profiles of extra virgin olive oils, evolved through the Italian penchant for the production of fine foods, for which Zucchi is worldwide ambassador.

Zucchi’s strategy reaches far beyond product promotion, as it aims to foster a genuine extra virgin olive oil culture abroad and teach consumers about an art it has pioneered: the art of blending and product traceability. In other words, Zucchi’s creation of unique blends, formed by combining several olive oils of different origins and sensory characteristics, and the ability for consumers to trace exactly where these unique blends hail from. In recognition of these efforts, Zucchi is thrilled to have been nominated for NEXTY Award, in the Best New Transparently Sourced Product category. Over 400 products were reviewed for nomination, and 66 products have now moved on to the finalist round.

“We are committed to sharing a precious area of Italian know-how: the art of making oil from the finest, traceable raw materials. Expo East is definitely the best place to demonstrate this, and we are thrilled to be nominated in the NEXTY Award category that exemplifies our efforts," states company Vice Chairman Giovanni Zucchi.

**** More about Oleificio Zucchi SpA ****

Oleificio Zucchi originated in 1810 in the area near Lodi as a family business that milled oilseeds to make oil for human consumption. The first industrial plant near Cremona was built in 1922, and gradually grew to the size of a real factory. In 1946, the Zucchi family incorporated today’s company, Oleificio Zucchi SpA, and relaunched production after the difficult wartime years. Starting in the mid-1950s, Oleificio Zucchi became supplier of choice of the private labels of Italy's leading retail chain groups. In the early ‘90s, due to its constant growth the company was forced to transfer its operations to its current location on the Cremona navigation canal, on an area of 80,000 m2.

Under the leadership of the Zucchi family, personally involved in its management, the plant has been kept up to date with the latest technical and plant engineering developments, enabling it to respond quickly to the market’s demands in terms of product quality and environmental impact, with a particular focus on constant quality of service and flexibility of offering. The last few years have seen another major development at Oleificio Zucchi: the introduction of the olive oil line as the natural completion of the product range. Oleificio Zucchi has now established itself as Italian market leader, and thanks to its history and innovation, today it has become the most reliable, well proven partner of the modern trade, as well as an innovative player on the olive and seed oil market. For more information:http://www.zucchi.com