Planting for the Future: PLM Success for Centric Software and tentree

PLM Success for Centric Software and tentree Centric SMB is affordable, had everything we needed out of the box and the suite of additional modules made sure it would be scalable as our needs evolve.

Centric Software is delighted to announce the release of a success story about its customer, tentree.

For tentree, acquiring a cloud-based PLM was about more than just cost. “We’re a young business made up of people from a young generation, so we live on the internet,” explains Arthur Kononuk, tentree’s Creative Director. “We needed a solution that was accessible from anywhere, available to us at all times and adaptable enough to grow as we did. Centric SMB is affordable, had everything we needed out of the box and the suite of additional modules made sure it would be scalable as our needs evolve. We wanted to lay foundations to help us grow – not just for the next two years, but for the next five or ten.”

tentree is an environmentally progressive, outdoor lifestyle apparel brand that plants ten trees for every item purchased. Founded in 2012, tentree believes that every consumer wants to know that they are contributing to the wellbeing of our planet. We believe that we can inspire a new group of consumers to tackle the environmental issues we are now faced with head on, positively impacting our future. To date, tentree has planted over 8 million trees, and through this, provided hundreds of days of employment and countless hours of education.

tentree is rapidly growing through both domestic and international markets with the goal of becoming the world's most environmentally progressive brand.

Centric Software provides a Digital Transformation Platform for the most prestigious names in fashion, retail, footwear, luxury, outdoor and consumer goods. Centric Visual Innovation Platform (VIP) is a visual, fully digital collection of boards for touch-based devices like iPad, iPhone and large-scale, touch-screen televisions. Centric VIP transforms decision making and automates execution to truly collapse time to market and distance to trend. Centric's flagship product lifecycle management (PLM) platform, Centric 8, delivers enterprise-class merchandise planning, product development, sourcing, business planning, quality, and collection management functionality tailored for fast-moving consumer industries. Centric SMB packages extended PLM including innovative technology and key industry learnings tailored for small businesses.

Centric Software has received multiple industry awards, including the Frost & Sullivan Global Product Differentiation Excellence Award in Retail, Fashion, and Apparel PLM in 2016 and Frost & Sullivan’s Global Retail, Fashion, and Apparel PLM Product Differentiation Excellence Award in 2012. Red Herring named Centric to its Top 100 Global list in 2013, 2015, and 2016.

Centric is a registered trademark of Centric Software. All other brands and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

