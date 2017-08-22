Go Beyond the Sale with flexReceipts

Orlando based flexReceipts, the leading enterprise digital receipt provider, announces that global shoe and fashion retail giant, Aldo Group, has leveraged flexReceipts to provide personalized and interactive e-receipts to its North American and United Kingdom stores.

flexReceipts’ powerful technology provides an already impressive client roster with a high converting incentive for acquiring in-store customer contact information, and the ability to interact with consumers beyond the sale. The smart email receipt technology boasts impressive omnichannel marketing capabilities, helping retailers maximize both in-store and online purchasing by offering dynamic promotions, encouraging repeat sales, and increasing brand loyalty through a personalized and optimized customer experience.

Early performance has driven an appreciable increase in email marketing revenue and increased engagement with high-value customers. Innovative features like sale event calendar reminders and targeted marketing of the company’s A List engagement program have driven an increase in customer interaction and immediate revenue.

“Technology is critical for a retailer to succeed in this hyper-competitive retail landscape,” said Tomas Diaz, flexReceipts CEO. “Our enriched digital receipts give enterprise and mid-market companies an edge, with insight into their customers’ shopping habits and an invaluable opportunity to engage them beyond the sale.”

As per Sandra Martineau, Aldo’s Director of CRM and Loyalty, “flexReceipts’ technology has vastly improved visibility to our consumers’ in-store transactions by increasing capture rate. It has also provided us with a high-engagement vehicle to continue communication beyond the transaction and when the customer is the most receptive.”

About Aldo Group

The ALDO Group was founded in 1972 by Aldo Bensadoun, who had a vision to create a different kind of company, one built on ethics, compassion and understanding the customer to offer them the best possible products and services every day.The ALDO Group is a world-leading creator and operator of desirable footwear and accessory brands. With 3,000 points of sale in over 100 countries around the world, the organization operates under two signature brands, Aldo and Call It Spring, and a multi-brand retail concept, GLOBO. The ALDO Group is also an industry-recognized wholesale distributor and third-party sourcing provider of fashion footwear, handbags and accessories. In addition to the Head Office in Montreal, the ALDO Group has international offices in Europe and Asia. Equipped with the values of love, respect, and integrity, the ALDO Group is as unique as its people.For more information, visit http://www.aldogroup.com

About flexReceipts “Going Beyond the Sale”

flexReceipts is the perfect solution for a retailer looking to execute an omnichannel strategy that focuses on capitalizing on the opportunities presented by the bridge between the online and offline world. flexReceipts is backed by Synchrony Financial, the retail credit giant, and powers email receipts across 10,000 retail locations. flexReceipts has processed over 150 million transactions, totaling over $11B in sales. Email receipts are shown to have an adoption rate as high as 56% and even higher open rates of 65-80%, making them the most effective tool retailers have to capture customer contact information and engage them at their time of peak interest. Over 70 brands already use flexReceipts across 10,000 locations to “Go Beyond the Sale,” driving better engagement with a stronger customer experience. Learn more: http://www.flexReceipts.com