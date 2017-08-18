Croatia, a Top Summer Destination for Goway

Dubrovnik The country serves as the location for many of the kingdoms appearing in the wildly popular TV show, Game of Thrones.

Since its introduction to the Goway family of products in 2016, Croatia has grown to become one of Goway’s hottest summer destinations for North Americans. According to Croatia Week, tourism is up 18% for the first seven months of this year, compared to the year prior.

According to Mike Bertoia, Goway Islands Product Manager “Croatia has so much to offer. In terms of nature. It has stunning coastlines, pristine beaches, eight national parks and eight UNESCO World heritage sites to explore. It’s safe to visit, English is widely spoken and it offers fantastic food and wine, along with charming towns.”

Croatia’s natural beauty has already made its way into living rooms around the world. The country serves as the location for many of the kingdoms appearing in the wildly popular TV show, Game of Thrones.

Demand for Croatia is showing no sign of decline year on year. As a result finding space is becoming a challenge, especially for last minute travellers. Cruising is one of the best ways to explore the rugged scenery of the Dalmatian coastline, and Goway’s 8 day Croatia Captured Cruise from Spilt to Split, starting from $1469 USD or $1849CAD per person has been a best-seller. Goway also has guaranteed allotment on select partnered cruises.

Goway recommends that travellers heading to the country book early, at least six months in advance. July and August are the peak times to visit, as many European travellers are on vacation and these months offer warm, sunny weather. The months of May, September, and October are a great consideration with plenty of sunshine, generally lower prices, and lighter crowds.

Goway is already accepting Croatia bookings for summer 2018.

Since 1970, Goway has been providing unforgettable travel experiences to Africa, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Central & South America, Idyllic Island destinations and Europe. Today Goway is recognized as one of North America's leading travel companies for individuals, families and groups to select exotic destinations around the globe. Goway has offices in Toronto, Vancouver, Los Angeles, Manila, and Sydney, Australia.

For reservations and information, visit http://www.goway.com, or call 1-800-387-8850.