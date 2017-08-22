Amerisure understands the importance of attracting and keeping exceptional employees.

For the 13th year, Amerisure Mutual Insurance Company is proud to receive the Metropolitan Detroit’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® award. Amerisure was selected from among hundreds of businesses from southeast Michigan to receive the prestigious honor from the Michigan Business & Professional Association under the National Association for Business Resources (NABR).

“Amerisure understands the importance of attracting and keeping exceptional employees,” states Angela McBride, Chief Administrative Officer. “Our employees are our greatest strength and priority, and our culture reflects that. It’s definitely a testament to our staff that we have received this award for 13 years.”

Amerisure was evaluated by an independent research firm based on key criteria such as: compensation; benefits; employee enrichment, engagement and retention; employee education and development; employee achievement and recognition; communication and shared vision; diversity and inclusion; and work life balance. To be eligible, an employee nominates their employer to receive the achievement.

The NABR provides the business community an opportunity to gain recognition, showcase their best practices and demonstrate why they are an ideal place for employees to work. The national program celebrates those companies that are cultivating better business, creating richer lives and building a stronger community as a whole.

Amerisure will be recognized for this honor at an event at the Detroit Marriott Renaissance on September 22, 2017.

