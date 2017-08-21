Southern Designs, a Vidalia Company Makes INC 5000 list

Inc. Magazine Unveils 36th Annual List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies—the Inc. 5000

Southern Designs Ranks No. 558 on the 2017 Inc. 5000 with Three-Year Sales Growth of 807%

Inc. magazine today ranked Southern Designs NO. 558 on its 36th annual Inc. 5000, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment— its independent small and mid-sized businesses. Companies such as Microsoft, Dell, Domino’s Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees of the Inc. 5000.

“Our family is honored and humbled to be recognized along side some of America’s greatest companies. Our goal has been to build a company that our community can be proud of and I think this ranking solidifies that,” Tance Hughes, CEO Southern Designs. “This also brings light to the fact that entrepreneurs can thrive in our community and I hope that it inspires others to invest here as well.”

The 2017 Inc. 5000, unveiled online at Inc.com and with the top 500 companies featured in the September issue of Inc. (available on newsstands August 16) is the most competitive crop in the list’s history. The average company on the list achieved a mind-boggling three-year average growth of 481%. The Inc. 5000’s aggregate revenue is $206 billion, and the companies on the list collectively generated 619,500 jobs over the past three years. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

Southern Designs is a family owned manufacturer of metal, wood and printed products in Vidalia, Louisiana. The company is comprised of three divisions, MetalUnlimited.com , Southern Design and Semafab. MetalUnlimited.com and Southern Design are primarily focused on home decor and personalized products, while Semafab provides metal plate processing and powder coating services to industrial clients. The company prides itself on manufacturing the majority of its own components in house, utilizing internet sales to inject new dollars into the local economy, and providing quality jobs.

