Entrex announces today that its TIGRcub® licensees, who have sold their Patented and Tradable Revenue Enhanced Debt Security to investors, have provided an average annualized yield return of 12.05% this calendar year. These TIGRcubs® (Top-line Income-Generating Rights certificates) are unique debt securities offered by companies in industries ranging from medical supply distribution to real estate.

Entrex licenses its patented TIGRcub® securitization process to cash-flowing companies with $5-250 million annual revenue. For investors, the TIGRcub® simplifies investing in this sector, while providing the potential for both monthly base yield and additional yield through participation in revenue growth.

Entrex expects expanded growth for these TIGRcub® issuing companies in the second half of 2017, which would potentially improve the average yield rates for the TIGRcub® investors. In addition, Entrex anticipates additional TIGRcub® offerings in 2017, and more investor interest in these unique offerings. Entrex’s vision is to create a vibrant capital market system and trading platform for issuing companies and investors.

“Entrex and TIGRcub® investors give us the capital our veteran owned company needs to exponentially grow. Being a Service Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business, or SDVOSB, allows us to sell dental and medical products to the United States Government across the nation. Investors hearing our story have welcomed our TIGRcub’s minimum monthly yield – while enjoying the increased yield as revenues grow - without having the valuation and liquidity complexities of equity in our business.” Chris Cooley, CEO of Webco Medical and Dental Supplies Inc., Florida

Contact Entrex Capital Market (877-4Entrex) with any questions about the annual yield on investments.

http://www.EntrexCapitalMarket.com

_____________________

ABOUT ENTREX: Entrex was founded in 2001 as a “Capital Market System for Entrepreneurial Companies” to access capital while providing control, compliance, and transparency for investors. Entrex allows investors to find, research, track, manage, and trade the TIGRcub® Securities via its eChain – the trading ledger for TIGRcub® Securities. Entrex licenses its patented TIGRcub® securitization process to cash-flowing companies with $5-250 million annual revenue. For investors, the TIGRcub® simplifies investing in this sector, while providing the potential for both monthly base yield and revenue participation.