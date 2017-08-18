The topic of cannabis will only pick up speed and we wanted to be at the forefront of the conversation...

As more states pass legislation lawfully allowing medicinal and recreational use of marijuana, the meetings and events industry has some big decisions to make regarding its presence. Unique Venues magazine goes where only a few other industry publications have until now with an in-depth feature that looks at the developing trend, from the perspective of venues and planners, and also presenting the controversy that still exists.

“It’s a conversation that we’d be remiss not to have, especially for the many planners that will have to take this into consideration very soon,” says Unique Venues Founder Michele Nichols.

The membership organization recently signed on its first venue that openly allows cannabis for social functions.

“Alcohol, too, was once a controversial topic but now you’d be hard-pressed not to find a bar at every event. The topic of cannabis will only pick up speed and we wanted to be at the forefront of the conversation, especially in representing non-traditional venues, which will most likely be among the first to adopt changes as more conventional venues try to catch up.”

In addition to this featured article, the Fall Issue has 90-plus pages full of rich content targeted to planners, including the dissection of the latest report from The Event Leadership Institute that releases findings from a survey about the state of the independent planner, including earnings, office structure, and more. Other stories include a “road trip” to Dallas, Texas, highlighting four must-see event venues, a look at how to host a pet-friendly event, and an article about the benefits of nonprofit venues working with nonprofit groups.

Unique Venues magazine is distributed without a fee to professional and accredited planners in the U.S. and Canada. As well, the magazine is delivered electronically to an additional 36,000+ professional and freelance planners. To join the mailing list for Unique Venues magazine, simply register here.

In addition, the UniqueVenues.com website features a comprehensive database of all member listings including contact information, photo and video galleries, menus, meeting room capacities, a complimentary RFP service, and more.

About Unique Venues

Unique Venues has been the go-to source for non-conventional meeting and event venues, and the planners looking for them, for the past 30 years. The marketing and membership company has grown to be the largest online database in the U.S. and Canada with member venues including colleges and universities, historical and cultural venues, arenas and stadiums, camps and retreat centers, conferences and business centers, and other special event venues. Services include free RFP submissions, assisted searches, and a regular magazine distribution that help planners find the perfect fit every time.

# # #

FOR MORE INFORMATION, OR TO RECEIVE YOUR FREE COPY,

PLEASE CONTACT UNIQUE VENUES, 970.926.7676