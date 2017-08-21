Executive Speakers Bureau Awarded Spot on Inc. Top 5000 List

Inc. magazine has released their 2017 rankings for the country’s top 5000 fastest-growing private companies, and Memphis-based Executive Speakers Bureau has been selected as #3995 on the list. Only 15 Memphis-based companies are included.

“We are honored to be recognized as one of the fastest growing companies in America. At Executive Speakers, we strive to provide a personal, individualized experience for our clients,” says Richard Schelp, ESB co-owner.

“A top priority is building lasting relationships with our clients and speakers,” adds ESB founder Angela Schelp. “As a result, we have been blessed as a leader in the speaking industry for nearly 25 years. We believe this honor is indicative of the quality of service we provide.”

Inc’s rankings are based on revenue growth over the last three years. Executive Speakers has seen 71% growth during that time, according to company estimates. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment— its independent, small and midsized businesses. Companies such as Microsoft, Dell, Domino’s Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees of the Inc. 5000.

Executive Speakers Bureau is a global speakers’ bureau representing innovative speakers who want to share their passion, creativity and expertise to audiences around the world. For more information, please contact Angela Schelp at 901.754.9404 or angela(at)executivespeakers(dot)com