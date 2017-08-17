These are four hours of dental C.E. that could just transform you and your practice. Past News Releases RSS

The line-up includes voices from all sectors of the dental technology industry who will share how to efficiently and effectively grow a dental practice in a competitive market environment where Corporate Dentistry is making inroads.

“These are four hours of dental C.E. that could just transform you and your practice.” says Daniel A. ‘Danny’ Bobrow, AIM Dental Marketing’s president, and Event Host.

See and hear some of the top thought leaders in dental practice management share their secrets to practice success.

Presenters Include:

Keynote Speaker, Larry Emmott, DDS. - The Future Is Here, and It's Amazing!

Daniel A. ‘Danny’ Bobrow president and ceo, AIM Dental Marketing - Master The Art of First Impressions and Lead Generation

Justin Adams, director of sales, Curve Dental - Get Your Head IN THE CLOUD(s)

Intuition and Ease of Use are the keys to a smoothly running practice

Clay Jacobson, director of business development, Dentma - Your Lifeline to automatically generate Treatment Acceptance from patients of record

Danny Laneri, director of business development, SolutionReach, - What's Next with Text:

Build Long Term Relationships With Ease

Devon McKenzie, account executive, Weave Dental, - Have Them at Hello: Every Vital

Patient detail at your fingertips for each patient interaction!

This Event will be moderated by Daniel A. 'Danny' Bobrow, MBA (finance), MBA (marketing), founding exec. chair of The American Academy for Oral Systemic Health (AAOSH), president of The American Dental Corporation, and exec. dir. of Climb For A Cause and The SmileTree.

When: 8:00 a.m. - Noon Saturday, September 16th

(registration opens at 7:30 a.m.)

Where: D3 Classroom - Roseman University of Health Sciences

10894 S. River Front Parkway South Jordan, UT 84095

Why: To offer practices a clear path to practice efficiency and success, and to kick off the Dentists’ Climb For A Cause Twentieth Annual Event - a hike of Mt. Timpanogos on September 17th.

Learn about this amazing organization and how getting involved can actually help you grow your practice through Cause Marketing by calling 312-455-9498 or visit http://www.DentistsClimbForACause.org.

The Dentists’ Climb For A Cause Foundation is a special fund raising enterprise of AIM Dental Marketing, the nation’s oldest full service dental marketing agency. Learn more at http://www.AmericanDentalMarketing.com