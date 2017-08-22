RS Industrial will be showcasing a variety of packaging solutions at Pack Expo 2017 on Sept. 25-27 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Just as the packaging needs of our customers continue to evolve, we are evolving our capabilities to meet the demands of their applications.

RS Industrial, Inc., a leading distributor and manufacturer of adhesive and tape products, will be showcasing a variety of packaging solutions at Pack Expo 2017 on Sept. 25-27 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Whether attendees are seeking a new solution for a new project or product alternatives for an existing application, RS Industrial will have a team of experienced sales and technical representatives available to discuss specific applications and needs.

In fact, visitors will be able to design their very own double-sided pressure sensitive Adhesive Squares™ product during or prior to the show using the new and improved Build-A-Bond™ design tool. Users can select their desired adhesive length, width, mil thickness, bond strength and more. Once visitors submit their product specifications, they can schedule a meeting with a company representative to receive their custom samples and discuss their application in more detail during or following the show.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to learn more about the increasing lab testing capabilities of RS Labs as well as request a hands-on adhesive consultation for a later date.

“The packaging industry is constantly changing,” said Mike Byrne, National Sales Manager of RS Industrial. “Just as the packaging needs of our customers continue to evolve, we are evolving our capabilities to meet the demands of their applications.”

RS Industrial has expanded into new, exciting markets. The company is also investing in new tape testing and manufacturing capabilities to serve various packaging applications. Reduced lead time, supply reliability and local support continue to differentiate RS Industrial as a leading supplier in the adhesive industry.

Visitors can stop by the RS Industrial booth at S-7181. Sales and technical representatives will be available to discuss the company’s unique position in the marketplace to accommodate their application needs.

About RS Industrial, Inc.

Nearly 25 years ago, RS Industrial was founded because the company’s leaders realized that adhesive users needed a hands-on, consultative approach consistent with the ever-changing needs of the manufacturing industry. Since then, we have continued to be a customer advocate by leveraging our unique access to various technologies and leading manufacturers to accommodate today’s increasing production demands.

Headquartered in Atlanta, RS Industrial is a collection of strategically located manufacturing, distribution centers and passionate employees—all dedicated to filling the void of hands-on service that our company leaders discovered in 1993.