Saying NPE has accomplished a feat only 1% of its applicants achieve, Inc. magazine has named NPE Group, LLC. to its Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing privately held companies for the eighth consecutive time, the magazine announced Aug. 15.

“This year, the winners have, once again, placed the bar very high,” said Inc.’s President and Editor in Chief Eric Schurenberg.

“Companies that made the list, on average, have grown sixfold since 2013. Over a stretch when the economy grew just 6.7 percent, that’s a result most businesses could only dream of,” Schurenberg said.

NPE is a fitness business coaching company founded in 2006 with offices in Orlando, FL, London, UK, and Sydney, Australia. In its 11 years of serving fitness business owners, NPE has grown rapidly enough to earn spots on eight yearly Inc. 500/5000 lists, from 2010-2017. There are approximately 5.84 million privately held companies with employees in the U.S., according to the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Only 1% achieve 8th year placement

“This is [NPE’s] 8th time on the Inc. 500/5000, which is a truly extraordinary accomplishment,” said Schurenberg. “Needless to say, making the list gets harder every year as your starting base grows. Of the tens of thousands of companies that have applied to the Inc. 5000 over the years, only a fraction have made the list more than once. A mere one percent have made the list eight times.”

Inc. 5000 measures the three-year revenue growth of privately held, for profit, and independent companies. Qualified companies must have had at least $100,000 in annual revenue in 2013 and $2 million in 2016, and the 2016 number must be higher than 2013. For this year, NPE ranked #4,963.

“You should be proud of all NPE has achieved to date,” Scherumberg said in a congratulations letter to NPE Founder and CEO Sean Greeley.

‘Our clients grow, so we do’

“Our clients’ businesses grow when they apply NPE business systems, tools, and coaching,” said Greeley. “They achieve faster financial stability, achieve deeper rates of their clients’ satisfaction, and because of that, our clients are able to build a foundation to create long term success and sustainability in an industry where the average business doesn’t survive beyond 18 months. Their success translates into our success and we couldn’t be happier about serving small business owners and helping them to grow their business each and every day.”

NPE has served more than 28,000 fitness businesses in 96 countries over the past 11 years. It has more than 50 employees worldwide.

NPE believes that even the best coaches need coaches. Unlike simple online courses, marketing agencies/services, and mastermind groups that serve the fitness industry, NPE’s business coaching programs are the only ones that dig into the real numbers to drive long-term success and stability in business.

Fitness business coaching includes one-to-one and group coaching, online education, tools and templates, technology, live events, and a supportive community that empowers business owners to grow.

The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Started in 1982, this prestigious list of the nation's most successful private companies has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success.

For more information contact:

Inc. Media

Drew Kerr

212-849-8250

drew(at)four-corners(dot)com

NPE Group, LLC.

Kristen Pughe

1-888-866-4998

kristen.pughe(at)netprofitexplosion(dot)com