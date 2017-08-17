Inland Detox, Inc. Earns Three-Year CARF Accreditation

Inland Detox, Inc. This accreditation decision means we will be able to expand our operations by 300% over the next 2 years. Kenneth Corioso, Founder & COO.

CARF International announced that Inland Detox, Inc. has been accredited for a period of three years for its residential drug and alcohol detox program. This accreditation decision represents the highest level of accreditation that can be given to an organization and shows the organization’s substantial conformance to the CARF standards.

Behavioral health organizations receiving a Three-Year Accreditation put itself through a rigorous peer review process. We have demonstrated to a team of surveyors during an on-site visit our commitment to offering programs and services that are measurable, accountable, and of the highest quality.

Kyle Hartfield, Founder and CEO of Inland Detox remarked, “I’m proud of the team we have in place. They are the people that are responsible for getting us the highest level of accreditation possible. Without them, and the commitment they bring to the clients we serve, this achievement would not be possible.”

CARF found Inland Detox, Inc. demonstrated the following strengths:



Inland Detox is well respected in the behavioral health community.

Inland Detox has strong, committed, and experienced leadership to guide the organization as it grows and evolves.

The clinical staff members are committed to providing effective, high-quality care for persons experiencing withdrawal from alcohol and other substances. They are committed to ensuring that the persons who may be experiencing behavioral health services for the first time have a positive treatment experience.

A multidisciplinary treatment team is led by well-trained and credentialed clinical leadership. It ensures that the environment of care demonstrates a high level of sensitivity to the impact of cultural factors and trauma history on a person's readiness to change.

The staff members at all levels are knowledgeable, talented, and committed to the mission of the organization.

Inland Detox demonstrates a strong commitment to the safety of the staff members, persons served, and other stakeholders.

The physical facility of Inland Detox is warm and welcoming and promotes a homelike environment that appears to be comforting for the persons served.

The program focuses on addressing individual barriers to change to enhance motivation so that the persons served can actively engage in the next level of care after they have stabilized physically and emotionally.

The program addresses individual needs to coordinate care and arrange the most effective aftercare placement for each person served.

This accreditation decision is just the beginning for Inland Detox, Inc. Kenneth Corioso, Founder and COO of Inland Detox, paints a picture of what the future of the Company will be, remarking, “This accreditation decision means we can serve more clients, accept a wider variety of insurance and become an in-network provider of care. This achievement means we will be able to expand our operations by 300% over the next 2 years.”

CARF is an independent, nonprofit accrediting body whose mission is to promote the quality, value, and optimal outcomes of services through a consultative accreditation process and continuous improvement services that center on enhancing the lives of the persons served. Founded in 1966 as the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities, and now known as CARF International, the accrediting body establishes consumer-focused standards to help organizations measure and improve the quality of their programs and services. For more information about the accreditation process, please visit the CARF website at http://www.carf.org.

Inland Detox is a residential drug and alcohol detox program located in beautiful Temecula, CA Wine Country on over 7 acres of rolling hills. Specializing in alcohol and opiate detoxification, Inland Detox, Inc. has quickly gained a reputation as one of the best providers of detox services in Southern California. Open to clients from all over the United States, Inland Detox is committed to help our nation solve the opiate epidemic.

For additional information about Inland Detox, Inc., contact Kenneth Corioso at kcorioso(at)inlanddetox.com.