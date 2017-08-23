Women’s Dermatologic Society to Offer Skin Cancer Screenings

Women's Dermatologic Society

The Women’s Dermatologic Society (WDS) award-winning Play Safe in the Sun Program is set to participate at the Disneyland Half Marathon in Anaheim California from August 30th- September 2nd.

Outdoor running increases exposure to ultraviolet radiation, a carcinogen that promotes skin cancer. Studies show that marathon runners are at an increased risk of melanoma, and only half may be adequately protecting themselves with proper clothing and sunscreen.

According to the American Cancer Society, exposure to natural and artificial ultraviolet light is a risk factor for all types of skin cancer. Successfully managing the risk factor alone could prevent more than three million cases of skin cancer each year.

Our goal is to raise awareness among the running community that prolonged outdoor running requires special attention to sun safety. Early detection saves lives.

Service Committee Chair Dr. Ashley Wysong, MD, will join with dozens of local volunteers to provide free skin cancer screenings, sun damage assessments, sun safety education & materials, and complimentary sunscreen samples to all race participants.

“We are so excited to host the WDS Play Safe in the Sun event at the Disneyland Half Marathon in Los Angeles. It will be a three day event where we will have the opportunity to reach over 70,000 individuals. We are so thankful for our partnership with La Roche-Posay, as well as, for our several dozen volunteers who will be helping to pass out sunscreen, sun safety information, UV color changing bracelets and more!“ exclaimed Dr. Ashley Wysong, MD.

Event Details:

Location: Disneyland Resort

Address: 1313 Disneyland Dr, Anaheim, CA

Date(s): Thursday, August 31, 2017 – Saturday September 2, 2017

Times: 9am – 9pm

About the Women’s Dermatologic Society (WDS)

The Women's Dermatologic Society, founded in 1973, is dedicated to helping dermatologists fulfill their greatest potential and assisting them in making a contribution to our specialty and society. To achieve this goal, the Society relies on the active participation of its members, who represent a diverse cross-section of professional sub-specialties.

http://www.womensderm.org

