Historic Seaholm Power Project Lawn Now Open for Events

The lawn at Seaholm Power Project, a historic mixed use development located at 800 W Cesar Chavez Street, is now open for events.

The Seaholm lawn boasts functionality and flexibility as a downtown green space across the street from Lady Bird Lake and located in the sophisticated southwest quadrant of downtown. Framed by the Seaholm Power Plant Building, the lawn is surrounded by the area’s classic art deco architecture mixed with unique and modern finishes. The space, which can accommodate over 2,000 people, is currently open and accepting event reservations.

“We’re thrilled about the opening of the Seaholm lawn,” Endeavor Real Estate Group Vice President Margo Pflum said. “Providing an accessible space downtown for organizations to host their outdoor events was essential for the Seaholm Power Project.”

Seaholm is partnering with local event agency Red Velvet Events, a Global DMC Partner to help manage the lawn space. This partnership allows event planning agencies, corporate businesses, social groups, and more to easily book the lawn for their events and ensures unique experiences amongst groups.

The Seaholm lawn is central within a bustling environment that combines Austin’s distinctive culture and iconic history. It is located within the booming Seaholm District and adjacent to the 2nd Street Bridge, which will connect the Seaholm community with the New Central Public Library once construction is completed later this year.

For inclusions, capabilities, and event inquiries, contact Lauran Jansma-Grimes at seaholm@redvelvetevents.com, or visit the Seaholm website at http://www.seaholm.info.

The Seaholm Power Project encompasses over 200,000 square feet of office space, 280 condominiums and 50,000 square feet of ground floor retail space in addition to featuring two courtyard lawns. It is home to the Seaholm Power Plant, which began its seven-year construction in 1948, and provided power to the City of Austin until 1989. The area is one of Austin’s most historic districts that offers a live, work, eat, play environment all in one.

