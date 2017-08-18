A restless focus on quality and innovation is key to our success. We are thrilled to be on the Inc. 5000 list a 5th time!

Inc. magazine has recognized San Diego based Mobile App Marketing firm Motive Interactive as one of the few five time honorees on the 36th annual Inc. 5000, ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment-- its independent small and midsized businesses. Companies such as Microsoft, Dell, Domino's Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees of the Inc. 5000.

"Motive is thrilled to be on the Inc. 5000 list for a fifth time. We strive to have a positive impact on the Mobile Marketing ecosystem with a relentless focus on quality and innovation," says Motive Interactive CEO and Founder Brendan Smith. "Our team is the best in the business and I'm fortunate to work with such amazing and talented people"

The 2017 Inc. 5000, unveiled online at Inc.com and with the top 500 companies featured in the September issue of Inc. (available on newsstands August 16) is the most competitive crop in the list's history. The average company on the list achieved a mind-boggling three-year average growth of 481%. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue is $206 billion, and the companies on the list collectively generated 619,500 jobs over the past three years. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

"The Inc. 5000 is the most persuasive evidence I know that the American Dream is still alive," says Inc. President and Editor-In-Chief Eric Schurenberg. "The founders and CEOs of the Inc. 5000 tell us they think determination, risk taking, and vision were the keys to their success, and I believe them."

The annual Inc. 5000 event honoring all the companies on the list will be held from October 10 through 12, 2017 at the JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa in Palm Desert, CA. Speakers include some of the greatest entrepreneurs of this and past generations, such as former Ford president Alan Mullaly, FUBU CEO and founder and "Shark Tank" star Daymond John.

Motive Interactive provides mobile marketing and user acquisition services for the world's top mobile app companies. With the use of programmatic buying, advanced data technology, machine-learning, fraud detection, and best in class client services Motive has become one of the most trusted sources for Mobile App Marketing and Programmatic Media Buying.

Motive remains a privately held firm with its technical, marketing and sales operations in San Diego, and San Francisco, California. Motive's commitment to quality and dedication to clients' success defines their operating philosophy. They foster a collaborative environment where innovation, uncompromising integrity and passion for its clients drive their growth. The organization's keen eye for delivering new product lines, its history of success in digital advertising and their ability to adapt to and embrace the fast-growing mobile marketing space are key reasons for their rapid growth rate.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

The 2017 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2013 to 2016. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2013. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent--not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies--as of December 31, 2016. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2013 is $100,000; the minimum for 2016 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

For more information on Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Conference, visit http://conference.inc.com/.