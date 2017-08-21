Traverse City Fab Fall Specials = More Play for Less Pay

Two truths: Traverse City is pretty in the fall, and saving a couple bucks is pretty cool. This season Traverse City Tourism combines the pretties in another round of Fab Fall Specials.

From September 5 through December 15, visitors can rake in discounts at participating resorts and hotels, plus score exclusive savings on shopping, dining, spa services and entertainment.

If you’re into wine tasting (…or “full glassing”), come check out 40+ wineries in their annual harvest. It’s the same time of year the hops are plucked and used at a dozen local breweries, and the craft distilleries, well, they’re still stilling this fall, too. Whatever your libation, be sure to balance with TC's drool-worthy food scene, rated among the country’s top five food towns by Bon Appetit.

And hey, if you’re eating and drinking this fall, you should probably get a little exercise too. Whether that’s window shopping the 150+ boutiques, galleries and cafes of downtown Traverse City, or hiking the glowing Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore, it’s not hard to get all your steps in Up North. (Especially this time of year, when TripAdvisor.com calls us one of America’s Top 10 Fall Foliage Destinations!)



The Fab Fall Specials must be directly booked through participating hotels, for a complete list visit fabfall.com. Upon check in, you’ll receive coupon books and information on how to spend your time (and money) in all the best places of the season. Discounts? Vacation? Pretty fall colors? Yes, friend. Welcome to Traverse City, where it’s pretty easy to fall in love.

