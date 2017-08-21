Flaherty Law Celebrates Two-Year Anniversary

Personal Injury Attorney Daniel R. Flaherty Daniel R. Flaherty founded Flaherty Law in 2015 to help clients who were injured due to someone else’s actions or negligence.

Will County attorney Daniel R. Flaherty marked the second anniversary of his firm, Flaherty Law, on July 31. Each anniversary is important to Daniel Flaherty, as it represents another year of growth, both professionally and personally.

Plainfield, Illinois, attorney Daniel R. Flaherty has practiced law for 10 years. He started his career as an insurance defense litigator in personal injury and property damage cases. In 2010, he decided to focus on representing plaintiffs in personal injury cases. He gained experience in the field while helping clients recover millions of dollars in damages, which was crucial in his choice to start his own practice.

Flaherty Law represents clients who have suffered injuries due to varied causes. Injuries from motor vehicle accidents are a large part of the practice because of their prevalence. However, the firm can also help clients who have been injured as a result of:



Premises liability;

Product liability;

Nursing home negligence;

Assault; and

Dog bites.

Flaherty received his bachelor’s degree in entrepreneurship from the University of St. Thomas in 2002 and his juris doctor from the William Mitchell College of Law in 2006. He is a member of the bar associations for the state of Illinois, Cook County, DuPage County and Will County.

About Flaherty Law:

To learn more about the firm or schedule a consultation, call 815-577-7500 or visit http://www.danflahertylaw.com.