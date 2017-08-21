When I receive a screenshot from a magazine publisher asking if KÜHL did a collaboration with Jägermeister I know this has created confusion and dilution in the marketplace,” said Kevin Boyle, the founder and president of KÜHL.

KÜHL has filed suit against Jägermeister and its creative ad agency Opperman Weiss for the alleged unauthorized use of its KÜHL trademark. Civil suit 2:17-cv-00936-PMW was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Utah Central Division alleging trademark infringement and dilution.

KÜHL is a lifestyle brand promoting a healthy outdoor lifestyle. KÜHL takes its brand very seriously and, among other steps, has protected its KÜHL brand by registering trademarks across various consumer goods categories including clothing and spring water. KÜHL’s brand protection efforts ensure that when consumers see the KÜHL mark, they can expect the quality KÜHL has provided to consumers for decades. In keeping with these brand protection efforts, KÜHL was forced to take legal action last Wednesday in response to Jägermeister’s latest U.S. advertising campaign launched through its creative agency Opperman Weiss. Jägermeister's new U.S. advertising campaign prominently features KÜHL’s trademarked business name without KÜHL’s endorsement or authorization.

Established in 1983, KÜHL is an iconic brand whose name and mountain crest are instantly recognizable and distinctive in the marketplace. KÜHL is the second largest privately held apparel brand in the outdoor industry and does well over $200 million in retail sales in the U.S., selling approximately one million pair of its legendary pants per year.

KÜHL sells to 1,000 retail companies in over 3,000 locations including REI. KÜHL sells direct to customers at kuhl.com as well as on internationally recognized online retailers Zappos and Backcountry.com. The company operates its own flagship store in Park City, Utah, home to both the Sundance Film Festival and the largest ski resort in North America. In addition to being a prominent brand in the U.S. KÜHL has an office in China as well as KÜHL International GmbH in Switzerland to support the brand’s growing European and international presence in over 35 countries.

About KÜHL® Born in the Mountains®

KÜHL® is a product-driven apparel company with a passion for the outdoor experience. We are a group of artists, designers and athletes who collaborate to create great products that are timeless and in a constant state of evolution. Born in the Mountains, our innovative designs and technical fabrics have been enhancing movement and outfitting adventures for 30 years.