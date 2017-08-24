Carol’s expertise in developing and translating scientific content into valuable solutions that enable companies to hire, retain, and develop great talent is a significant factor in the rapid growth and success of OutMatch.

OutMatch, a leader in helping organizations match the right people with the right jobs, today announced that Chief Analytics Officer Carol Jenkins, Ph.D. has been selected by the Dallas Business Journal as a recipient of the North Texas Women in Technology Awards. The fourth annual awards program honors “women that are mavericks when it comes to technology and innovation, forging the way for both women and future tech leaders in Dallas-Fort Worth.”

Jenkins joined the organization 21 years ago, working her way up from intern to the executive team. She leads the research and development function at OutMatch, with responsibility for developing the science that is the backbone of the company’s predictive analytics assessments to improve talent selection and strengthen employee and leadership development. In the process, Jenkins plays a significant role in delivering products and solutions to serve a wide array of clients, including numerous Fortune 500 companies in a variety of industries.

“I am thrilled to congratulate Carol on this well-deserved recognition, which properly identifies her as a technology leader, innovator, and role model,” said Greg Moran, President and CEO of OutMatch. “Carol’s expertise in developing and translating scientific content into valuable solutions that enable companies to hire, retain, and develop great talent is a significant factor in the rapid growth and success of OutMatch.”

An awards ceremony honoring Jenkins and fellow recipients will be held Tuesday, October 3 at the Westin Galleria in Dallas.

Drawn to the field by a love of statistics, technology and psychology, Jenkins’ scientific research has enabled the development of numerous assessment products – including Assess, AssessSim, Careerway, Assess 360, Video Assess, and OutMatch Assessments – and helped to drive a 700 percent increase in annual revenue since the beginning of her tenure.

Jenkins focuses on delivering analytics systemically across organizations to enable insights and efficiencies in the hiring and leadership development processes, using data visualization and new statistical methods that combine analytics with technology. She is now developing machine-learning techniques to improve the predictability of assessments across large data sets, and working to obtain a patent for development of a modular competency-based assessment, which enables an organization to easily configure an assessment to its critical competencies.

Jenkins earned a Ph.D. in Industrial/Organizational Psychology and is a licensed Psychologist in the State of Texas. With areas of expertise that include talent analytics, test development and validation, selection process design, and leadership assessment and development, she has been a featured speaker at numerous national and global conferences on data and analytics across the U.S. and Latin America.

Processing more than 20 million candidates per year for job opportunities at over 200,000 locations, OutMatch provides the measurement, insight, and impact that companies need to make better hires. OutMatch works with large, decentralized organizations with high-volume hiring needs in the hospitality, restaurant, retail, healthcare, and property management industries, including recognized names such as American Airlines, Aspen Dental, Brinker International, Circle K, Esurance, Hyatt, and La Quinta.

