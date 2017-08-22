Oregon Fruit Soursop/Tangerine puree 'This is definitely our most adventurous puree to date. We can’t wait to see how our customer base responds to the unique flavor of this innovative fruit combination.' -- Chris Hodge, director of sales for fermentation, Oregon Fruit Products

Oregon Fruit Products LLC today released its most unique, and perhaps most unfamiliar flavor in its limited series for the fermentation market: Soursop/Tangerine puree, a blend of soursop and tangerine fruits designed to add fruit dimension and flavor to a variety of fermented beverages, such as beer, cider, mead, spirits, wine and kombucha.

The blended puree contains 90 percent soursop fruit and 10 percent tangerine. Soursop is grown in tropical countries and is known for its bright, tangy flavor, with strawberry and pineapple notes and creamy white flesh. The addition of tangerine to the mixture creates a refreshing citrus pop and enhances the tropical notes of the Soursop. Once combined, puree coloring is a muted Creamsicle-orange color. Like all Fruit for Fermentation purees, Soursop/Tangerine has no added sugar, preservatives or additives, and is packaged aseptically for shelf-stability and ease of use.

The idea for the exotic and little-known soursop puree came courtesy of Bryan Winslow, co-owner and head brewer at St. Elmo Brewing in Austin, Texas. Winslow leases space to a food truck on the brewery premises named “Soursop.” Naturally, he thought a soursop beer would pair nicely with the Southeast Asian-inspired food. Having brewed with Oregon Fruit Products’ purees in the past, he reached out to the company, and a collaboration was born.

“The genesis of Soursop/Tangerine is a perfect example of the type of the business partnerships we like to foster with our brewing customers,” says Chris Hodge, director of sales for fermentation at Oregon Fruit Products. “This is definitely our most adventurous puree to date and we can’t wait to see how our customer base responds to the unique flavor of this innovative fruit combination.”

About Fruit for Fermentation Purees

Like all of Oregon Fruit for Fermentation products, the fruit is carefully selected for maximum ripeness and flavor and pureed into a velvet-smooth consistency so that it is ready for incorporating into a variety of fermented beverages, including beer, cider, mead, spirits, wine, and kombucha. All of Oregon Specialty Fruit purees are aseptically packaged to ensure shelf-stable, clean fruit brewers can count on. The product is minimally processed to ensure the best fresh fruit flavor and color. Most of the purees have a shelf life of 18 months in ambient temperature.

Oregon Fruit’s Soursop/Tangerine puree is now available in 42 lb. bag-in-box. The product is certified kosher, made in the U.S.A., non-GMO, gluten-free and vegetarian. Oregon Fruit Products does not use, nor does it allow, any of the eight major allergens (milk, eggs, peanuts, tree nuts, fish, shellfish, soy and wheat) in the products or processing areas.

Oregon Fruit Products LLC

Founded in 1935, Oregon Fruit Products offers a complete line of canned, frozen and shelf-stable premium fruit for consumers, foodservice operators and ingredient sales. The company is located in Salem, Oregon and can be found on the web at http://www.oregonfruit.com and shop.fruitforbrewing.com.