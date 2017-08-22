Swhey’s Healix Organic Detox Now Available in American Market

“We believe anyone who is interested in health and wellness products and wishes to improve their immune system’s strength will appreciate what Healix offers,” said Shah.

Swhey, a company that develops a wide variety of premium protein supplements, announced its Healix Organic Detox and Cleansing Capsules are now available for purchase on numerous online platforms based in the United States.

Swhey has developed a reputation for creating products that help users elevate their own self-confidence through carefully formulated supplements that deliver the body with some of the most important vitamins and nutrients. It prioritizes taste and convenience in addition to health and nutrition, making its products quite popular among health and wellness enthusiasts. The platforms on which Healix Organic Detox is now available include Amazon.com, Jet.com, RevNutrition.com, StackedNutrition.com and more.

“We are pleased to announce that our Healix Organic Detox and Cleansing Capsules are now available for purchase on a variety of online platforms,” said Sam Shah, founder of Swhey. “This simple product has been designed to help rid the body of harmful toxins that keep it from operating at optimal efficiency. We are thrilled to make it more widely available to people across the United States.”

Healix Organic Detox and Cleansing Capsules can be taken each day (just two per day) to rid the body of harmful toxins encountered during everyday life. It has the added benefit of bolstering the immune system to block future encounters with toxins from occurring and potentially damaging the body. The organic ingredients included in the product have been sourced from farms and vendors all over the world to ensure the best blend of effectiveness and taste.

By using Healix, it becomes easier for you to ensure your mood, skin and general feelings will all work the way they are intended to, allowing you to place your focus on other important aspects of your life. The products are made in accordance with fair trade, non-GMO and organic ingredients, and all the mixing and packaging is done by hand in the United States.

“We believe anyone who is interested in health and wellness products and wishes to improve their immune system’s strength will appreciate what Healix offers,” said Shah. “We are happy to be able to provide it to more customers than ever before.”

For more information about Swhey and its products, visit http://www.swhey.com.