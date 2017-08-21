Our team brings a unique passion for delighting our customers and driving innovation to continue to grow our business

Parts Town, LLC, was recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of the fastest growing companies in the country for the ninth consecutive year. A member of the PT Holdings group, Parts Town is the global market leader in the distribution of OEM foodservice parts. Parts Town’s customer base includes food equipment service companies, chain restaurants, and independent restaurants. Parts Town supports food equipment manufacturers by promoting the value of genuine OEM parts and investing in inventory to deliver the highest in-stock availability in its industry.

“We are excited to be honored by Inc. for the 9th consecutive year,” says company CEO Steve Snower. “Our team brings a unique passion for delighting our customers and driving innovation to continue to grow our business. It’s been remarkable to see what such an enthusiastic and ambitious group of people can accomplish.”

Parts Town aims to continue to revolutionize the foodservice parts industry by delivering an extraordinary customer experience and innovative web-based solutions. Partstown.com is the most utilized ecommerce site in the industry for researching and purchasing foodservice equipment parts. In addition, Parts Town’s mobile app, an industry first and favorite, provides mobile access to a massive library of equipment manuals that support the needs of food service technicians.

“We’ve recently enhanced our manual library with a couple of exciting new technologies,” Snower says. “Our new Smart Manuals provide links directly from the manuals to product pages on our website. We’ve also developed mobile friendly interactive diagrams with exploded views to assist with parts identification.”

“We are currently investing meaningfully in our business to drive accelerated growth for years to come,” Snower says. “I look forward to more great things from our team. Their unique passion for what they do every day is instrumental to our continued growth.”

About Inc.

Inc. the only major business magazine dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, delivers real solutions for today’s innovative company builders. It provides hands-on tools and market-tested strategies for managing people, finances, sales, marketing, and technology. A Mansueto Ventures LLC publication, Inc. inspires and informs with cutting-edge coverage that reflects our readers’ energy, brashness, and imagination.

About Parts Town

Parts Town is a leading distributor of genuine OEM restaurant equipment parts. Focused on delivering a unique customer service experience and state of the art technology such as the industry’s preferred mobile app and PartSPIN® interactive images, Parts Town customizes solutions for both chain restaurants and food equipment service companies. Parts Town partners closely with the leading manufacturers of commercial cooking, refrigeration, ice, and beverage equipment to improve their parts supply chain, delight their customers, and grow genuine OEM parts sales.