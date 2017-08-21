We’re proud of our rich history working with volleyball organizations across the country, and today’s announcement shows how trusted AES is in the volleyball world.

SportsEngine, Inc., a division of NBC Sports Group, today announced that it has become the Official Technology Partner of North Country Region Volleyball and will power registration, scheduling, and competition results with their AES (Advanced Event Systems) volleyball software, along with providing sport management software to their member clubs.

SportsEngine provides financial management tools for online registration and invoicing, along with communication tools and flexible content management software to power volleyball clubs and teams across the country.

AES, by SportsEngine, provides a wealth of proprietary solutions as part of a their platform for more effective and streamlined event management. Its advanced infrastructure and software modules create seamless online registration, hotel management, scheduling services, and results tracking.

“We’re proud of our rich history working with volleyball organizations across the country, and today’s announcement shows how trusted AES is in the volleyball world,” said Travis Shives, Vice President of Sports at SportsEngine. “North Country Region is devoted to creating a great experience for volleyball players of all ages, and we’re confident that AES will continue to help them lead the way in volleyball event management.”

“We are extremely excited for our partnership with SportsEngine,” said Judy Praska, Executive Director of North Country Region. “Our mission as a region is to provide quality, efficient and organized experiences for our members and we believe that through AES and SportsEngine, we are doing just that.”

North Country Region currently boasts programs for multiple levels of play, including junior girls, junior boys and adults. Through lectures, seminars and clinics, coaches are trained to help teach athletes to improve their game of volleyball. Each year, North Country Region athletes have the opportunity to participate in regional and national amateur volleyball competition.

Visit http://www.ncrusav.org for more information on upcoming North Country Region tournaments being held in your area.

About SportsEngine

Helping the world play smarter and live more, SportsEngine, Inc., an NBC Sports Group company, is the leading provider of Sport Life Management mobile applications for coaches, parents, and athletes and Sports Relationship Management tools for governing bodies, leagues, clubs, associations and events. SportsEngine, Inc. powers over 650,000 teams, leagues, and clubs, helping them manage, connect, and communicate with a diverse range of stakeholders, including athletes, parents, administrators, coaches, referees, scouts, volunteers, fans, journalists, and sponsors. Founded in 2008, SportsEngine, Inc. is based in Minneapolis, MN. For more information, please visit http://www.sportsengine.com/solutions; like the company on Facebook at Facebook.com/sportsengine; or follow SportsEngine on Twitter at twitter.com/@sportsengine.

About North Country Region Volleyball

With a vision of “Volleyball for Life”, the North Country Region offers volleyball for all ages, skill levels and aspects both within and surrounding the game of volleyball. Providing quality, efficient and organized experiences through playing, coaching, officiating, education and administration. North Country Region is a service organization, dedicated to their members and their interests. For more information, visit http://www.ncrusav.org and follow @NcrVolleyball on Facebook and Twitter.