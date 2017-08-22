We are thrilled to have HHC & ProHealth join our other hospitals in adopting Skye’s innovative FastActing™ amniotic membrane product line for their advanced wound care.” Said Chris Sharp CEO, Skye Biologics

Skye Biologics has secured multiyear agreements to provide WoundEx Membrane for outpatient wound care with two of the largest health networks in New York. WoundEx Membrane is an advanced skin substitute with Medicare coverage in the high cost payment category.

As a leading and validated processor of high quality amniotic and placental tissue biologics we are thrilled to be providing our FastActing™ BioECM advanced woundcare products to New York City Health and Hospitals Corporation (HHC) and ProHEALTH Medical Management and ProHEALTH Care Associates two of the largest healthcare networks in New York. Hospitals across the United States are quickly adding Skye’s innovative FastActing™ amniotic membrane product line up for surgical applications and for advanced wound care.” Said Chris Sharp CEO, Skye Biologics. “As a company, our mission is to create and deliver the most viable biologic solutions so patients have the best opportunity for a good outcome as shown in our previous wound study with our proprietary FastActing™ membranes. We are committed to developing new, innovative product formulations to meet the various needs of physicians and the patients they treat. We pride ourselves on our HydraTek Process and how well we preserve the biologic integrity of these tissues. Historically this has not been a consideration by many biologic and tissue processors.”

FastActing WoundEx Amniotic Membranes are part of Skye’s extensive line of amniotic and placental products designed to help support proper tissue formation while reducing scarring and controlling pain and inflammation. Skye products are processed with the next-generation HydraTek® Technology that has been independently validated to maintain the majority of natural collagens, growth factors, and BioActive® molecules found in natural, unprocessed placental tissues. HydraTek, utilizing its proprietary BioAware™ System is designed to better preserve the products' natural biomechanical structure by scientifically controlling moisture levels versus traditional heat-baking or lyophilization systems and avoids the use of harsh chemical rinses.

About Skye® Biologics

Skye® Biologics is an innovative biomedical processor and marketer of specialized human tissue biologics for numerous clinical settings. Our proprietary HydraTek® technology was developed to produce the most extensive line of placental tissue grafts, providing optimized configurations for surgical and in-office applications. HydraTek is validated with leading efficacy on processing quality, safety and performance. Over 150,000 placental tissue grafts have been utilized in various specialties including wound care, orthopedics, sports medicine, foot and ankle and ocular.

For more information, visit our website at skyebiologics.com

About NYC Health & Hospitals and ProHealth:

NYC Health & Hospitals - Official name: New York City Health and Hospitals Corporation (HHC)

NYC Health + Hospitals is the largest public health care system in the nation. They are a network of 11 hospitals, trauma centers, neighborhood health centers, nursing homes, and post-acute care centers. They are a home care agency and a health plan, MetroPlus. Our health system provides essential services to more than one million New Yorkers every year in more than 70 locations across the city’s five boroughs. Our diverse workforce is uniquely focused on empowering New Yorkers, without exception, to live the healthiest life possible.



11 Hospitals & more than 70 health care locations across the city’s five boroughs

Largest public health care system in the nation

Their health system provides essential services to more than one million New Yorkers

ProHEALTH Medical Management and ProHEALTH Care Associates

ProHEALTH is one of the largest integrated physician group practices in the New York Metropolitan Area with twenty locations throughout Long Island. ProHEALTH features more than 300 highly skilled physicians with outstanding credentials from nearly every medical specialty working together to care for thousands of patients each month. Many of their physicians are recognized for innovative medical achievements including writing award winning medical journals and conducting research studies. Physician Assistants, Nurse Practioners, Registered Nurses, and Physical Therapists are just some of the staff members at ProHEALTH who support our physicians.