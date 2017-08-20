Chichen Itza Day Trips to Chichén Itzá, Uxmal and Merida Via Private Plane with Grand Velas Riviera Maya's new Microadventures

The “Beyond-All Inclusive, Beyond All Compare” Grand Velas Riviera Maya now offers new Insider Microadventures for guests to experience some of the best culture highlights in the destination. Two experiences are now offered, one to Chichén Itzá and the other to Uxmal and the colonial city of Merida, with transportation in private plane included.

The resort’s micro-adventure to Chichen Itza, undoubtedly the most famous Mayan ruins, features a private tour guide to explore the complex, the largest pre-Columbian city built by the Maya people which was first developed between 750 and 900 AD. Also at the site, guests will be treated to a 3-course lunch menu of regional favorites and swimming in a cenote (a large, natural sink hole).

As a second option, guests can explore the ruins of Uxmal and Merida, the largest city on the Yucatan peninsula. Representing the pinnacle of late Mayan art and architecture in its design, layout and ornamentation, Uxmal is one of the most important archaeological sites of Mayan culture. A private guide will show guests around the UNESCO World Heritage Site, including the towering Pyramid of the Magician and the Governor's Palace, which is over 12,000 sq. ft. in total. After visiting Uxmal, the experience features private transportation to Merida for a lunch and city tour complete with carriage ride down the Paseo de Montejo (Montejo Avenue) for a glimpse at the elaborate homes that still line the main street.

Private round trip transportation to both locations is provided in a CESSNA 206 single-engine plane.

The three-night Insider Microadventure to Chichen Itza starts at $3,960 USD and the Insider Microadventure for Uxmal & Merida begins at $4,545 USD. Rates are per person based on double occupancy and include luxury suite accommodations, à la carte gourmet meals at a variety of specialty restaurants, premium branded beverages, 24-hour in-suite service, fitness center, taxes, gratuity and more. For more reservations or more information on Grand Velas Riviera Maya, please email reservationsrm(at)velasresorts.com, call 1-888-407-4869, or visit http://rivieramaya.grandvelas.com/.

