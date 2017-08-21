Marketers are investing more and more in content as the key to delivering better customer experiences, as well as technology that allows them to activate that content and take creativity into the digital age.

Movable Ink, the leader in intelligent content platforms, today announced it rankings in the 36th annual Inc. 5000, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. Out of 78 growth-stage software companies (growth-stage defined as revenues north of $20 million), Movable Ink ranked No. 13. Inc. magazine ranked Movable Ink No. 995 out of all 5000 companies based on its three year sales growth of 434%.

Movable Ink is a NYC-based technology company that pioneered and is the leader in the market for intelligent content platforms. These platforms enable marketers at innovative companies such as Delta, eBay, and Spotify to generate personalized content in real-time to improve their email performance and deliver the best possible customer experience.

“We see a significant shift in the way the world’s top brands in retail, travel, financial services and other industries think about and approach digital marketing. Marketers are investing more and more in content as the key to delivering better customer experiences, as well as technology that allows them to activate that content and take creativity into the digital age. These trends are fueling our success as a growth-stage software company,” said Vivek Sharma, CEO of Movable Ink.

The 2017 Inc. 5000, unveiled online at Inc.com and with the top 500 companies featured in the September issue of Inc. is the most competitive crop in the list’s history. The average company on the list achieved a mind-boggling three-year average growth of 481%. The Inc. 5000’s aggregate revenue is $206 billion, and the companies on the list collectively generated 619,500 jobs over the past three years. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

