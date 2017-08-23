Richter Makes the Inc. 5000 for the Fifth Year

“Each year, making this list is a challenge that progressively gets harder. We’re very proud to have made it for the fifth year in a row joining many other incredible companies and entrepreneurs.” said Robert Cornish, Richter Founder and CEO.

Richter10.2 Media Group, LLC earned a place for the fifth year in a row on the 35th annual Inc. 5000 list. An exclusive ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents the most comprehensive look at the most important segment of the economy – America’s independent entrepreneurs. Companies such as Oracle, GoDaddy, Microsoft, Yelp, Pandora, Paxchex, Zappos, and many other well-known names gained early exposure as members of the Inc. 5000.

As a 5th time honoree, Richter is part of a very select group of companies making the Honor Roll which fewer than a tenth of Inc. 5000 honorees - an already select group - have ever achieve this milestone.

The 2017 Inc. 5000 rankings were unveiled online at Inc.com last week and the top 500 companies will be featured in the September issue of the print magazine. The Inc. 5000 “Class of 2017” – including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria – can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

Richter is a video and strategic relations agency that helps B2B technology companies with strategies that support sales training, enablement and revenue. Richter’s clients include companies like IBM, Oracle, Brocade, Adobe, Infor, Kaspersky Labs as well as many mid-market and fast growth companies.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 500 | 5000 Methodology: The 2016 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2013 to 2015. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2013. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent (not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies) as of December 31, 2016. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2013 is $100,000; the minimum for 2015 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.’s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at https://www.inc.com/inc5000/list/2017