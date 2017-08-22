Bright Now! Dental Hosts Free Dental Day For Veterans

Veteran's Dental Day Flyer I’m honored to work for a company whose leadership feels as strongly as I do about giving back to the community.

The affiliated offices of Bright Now! Dental are joining forces with the Smiles For Everyone Foundation to provide needed dental care to area veterans on Saturday September 23, 2017 from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM at the Bright Now Dental office at 4210 Martin Way East in Olympia.

Bright Now! Dental volunteers from offices across the region will be on hand to ensure that the maximum number of veterans can be served. The team will be providing free exams and x-rays plus oral cancer screenings, fluoride treatments, sealants, fillings and extractions to veterans and their dependents. Call 360.350.6486 today to schedule your Free Dental Day appointment.

Bright Now! Dental is committed to supporting the communities in which they serve, and they know how difficult it can be for veterans to get access to affordable dental care. Lori Dowling, Office Manager at Bright Now! Dental in Olympia, has first-hand experience in navigating the complexities of the veteran’s healthcare system.

“I was a Dental Technician in the Army Reserves until I was injured in the line of duty,” shares Ms. Dowling. “I know only too well how difficult it can be for disabled vets to find the care they need which is why I am so thrilled to be hosting this event. I’m honored to work for a company whose leadership feels as strongly as I do about giving back to the community.”

Many Americans have limited or no insurance coverage for dental care. The current Veteran’s Affairs health care package does not include dental benefits leaving many veterans without the ability to afford care. That’s where the Smiles For Everyone Foundation comes in. Founded in 2011, the Smiles for Everyone Foundation is committed to providing free dental care to those in need. The organization has delivered over 10,000 smiles and $7.5 million in donated dentistry around the world.

The volunteers hope to provide services to over 100 veterans as part of this year’s Free Dental Day. Interested veterans and their families should call early to reserve a spot. Please bring your Veteran’s ID, DD214 or military ID to the appointment. For more information and appointments call 360.350.6486 or visit the Bright Now Dental Veteran’s Dental Day Blog.

About Bright Now Dental

Bright Now! Dental provides general dentistry, children’s dentistry and specialty care services such as orthodontics, oral surgery, periodontics and endodontics at 177 locations across the U.S. Bright Now! Dental affiliated practices makes it easy and affordable for individuals and families to get the dental care they need with convenient locations, extended hours and same-day appointments. The Bright Now! Dental mission is to create healthier smiles by making dental visits easy and enjoyable. Learn more at http://www.brightnow.com

About the Smiles For Everyone Foundation

The Smiles for Everyone Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with the mission of delivering smiles for everyone by providing free dental care for those in need, both at home in the U.S. and around the world. Since 2011, the Smiles for Everyone Foundation has delivered over 12,000 smiles and $10.5 million in donated dentistry. The foundation currently supports programs which provide free dental care to those in need in Cambodia, Ghana, Laos, Nicaragua, Paraguay, Thailand, and the United States. For more information, visit http://www.smilesforeveryone.org.

