Show visitors can find just what they need for their next home project, with side-by-side comparison between products and companies, says Tammy Ridgley, Show Manager.

At the Builders Home & Remodeling Show visitors can see, learn about and buy the latest home products and services in one place and have their questions answered by many local experts. They can find what they need for their homes, inside and out, including kitchen and bath designs and fixtures, flooring, window treatments, decks, fencing, windows, siding, doors and so much more. There is no charge for admission or parking. Visiting the Show will save attendees time and money, help them complete their home improvement projects and give them the opportunity to have a fun day out with their families.

Jeff Devlin, licensed contractor and host of DIY Network’s Stone House Revival, shares insider tips and tricks for remodeling like a pro. Jeff began his carpentry career more than 20 years ago as an apprentice for an historic home remodeler, where he honed his skills in the trade and gained a deep appreciation for the character, craftsmanship and beauty of historic dwellings. SchoolHouse Woodworking, LLC, his custom woodworking company, delivers on their promise of excellence.

His passion, dedication and a natural ability to entertain those around him with humor, honesty and a smile, led Jeff to television. He has many years and shows under his belt for HGTV and DIY Network, including “Stone House Revival,” “Smart Home,” “I Hate My Bath,” “Good, Better, Best…,” “Spice Up My Kitchen,” “Ellen’s Design Challenge” and “Most Embarrassing Rooms...” among others, totaling well over 200 episodes. Jeff remains grounded, a true carpenter, passionate about character, integrity and quality. Jeff will present his seminar on Friday and Saturday at 2:00 and 6:00 p.m. and on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. and will be available after each seminar to talk to show attendees and answer questions.

Planning a party menu or need unique holiday gifts? Visit the Party Flavors Sampling Event to sample and purchase a variety of foods and find just the right ingredients for those upcoming events. Items include smoked and cured meats and sausages from Davis Meat Processing; garlic seasonings, brines, dips and jerky from Ellbee’s Garlic & Seasonings; all-purpose sauces from Freddie Lee’s Gourmet Sauces; nut and chocolate mixes from Grandma’s Nuts; granola snacks from Made Fare Co.; Philadelphia style soft pretzels from Mike’s South Philly Twists; Bundt cakes from Nothing Bundt Cakes and salsas and pickles from Two Men and a Garden.

The Home & Remodeling Show is always a family-friendly destination. Visitors can see entertaining dog shows. Kids and adults alike will love the shows presented by No Leash Needed, a local boarding, day camp and training facility. Performances will include dogs racing through agility obstacles, flying high to catch Frisbees, showing off cool tricks and demonstrating their best obedience. Come out, enjoy the performances, and of course, meet the furry stars of the show. Show times: Friday and Saturday at 12:00, 3:00 and 5:00 p.m. and Sunday at 12:00 and 3:00 p.m. Families are encouraged to bring the kids for fall fun. There will be pumpkin painting, crafts, coloring and games. There is no charge for kids 12 and under while supplies last.

The holidays are coming and show visitors can learn how to enhance their homes with fantastic floral decorations. Attend Walter Knoll Fall Floral Seminars, hands-on floral classes presented by Walter Knoll Florist’s world-class design team. Create a bouquet to take home or give as a gift. Choose from several types of bouquets, each valued at up to $85. Classes have a nominal $10-$20 fee.

Shop the Spa Sale for a great deal on a new spa or swim spa. Visitors can choose from a wide variety of models from multiple manufacturers. See spas and swim spas from Spas and More, located in a tent outside the main show entrance. Prestige Pools & Spas, in Booths 2030 and 2120, will have spas and swim spas from Tuff Spas and Artesian Spas.

The Home Show is once again hosting a Food Drive. Visitors can donate food items to the St. Louis Area Foodbank and are encouraged to bring non-perishable food in non-breakable containers. Suggested items include: peanut butter, tuna, canned meats and beans; canned fruits and vegetables, fruit juice, jellies, jams and dried fruit; cereal, oatmeal, rice and crackers; pasta and sauce, boxed meals, soups and stews; and baby products like powdered formula, baby food, diapers and wipes.

The Home & Remodeling Show gives area residents the chance to visit 300 booths featuring the latest home products and services all under one roof. Visitors can bring their plans and ideas and have their questions answered by the experts. 200 companies will be on hand to help get those home projects done. Show visitors can also register to win a $500 Show Shopping Spree good with any exhibitor at the Show.

Show hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, September 22 and Saturday, September 23 and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, September 24. There is no charge for admission or parking. Visit http://www.STLHomeShow.com for details.