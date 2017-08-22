San Francisco-based WK Design Group Joins NELSON

WK design group, a San Francisco-based architecture and design firm, announced it has joined operations with NELSON, a global architecture, design, and consulting services firm. Effective August 1st, the move brings new services and exposure to the Bay Area.

Led by CEO and Chairman, John “Ozzie” Nelson Jr, NELSON specializes in full-service architecture, interior design, and consulting services. Ranked #17 on the Building Design + Construction Architecture/Engineering Giants list, in the top ten of Interior Design Magazine’s “Design Giants,” and #14 on the 2017 Hot Firm list by Zweig Group, the firm focuses on various practice areas including academia, corporate, financial, health and wellness, legal workplace, retail, TAMI, and tenant development. A sample of clients includes Google, AAA, Biogen, Capital One, Carmichael Lynch, Gogo, Verizon, and Polaris.

“We’re excited to access larger opportunities while expanding our reach in and beyond the Bay Area,” said Joel Karr, Principal at WK design group. “We look forward to combining our strengths to work with current and future clients while leveraging our collective network,” added Principal, Gary Weske.

“Establishing our footprint in San Francisco is of utmost importance,” said Nelson. “Over the past year, we’ve made it our primary focus to expand our offerings, emphasizing key locations and services to build our network on a national level. This is just the beginning of a series of moves we will be making to increase our national and global efforts.”

WK design group will act as the third NELSON location in the Bay Area with offices in both San Jose and Pleasanton. The firm will bring architecture and design experience in corporate commercial and hospitality work to NELSON. In turn, NELSON will provide WK design group with a network of teammates and experience throughout the nation while allowing them to offer both large scale and boutique services.

About NELSON

NELSON is part of a global architecture, design, engineering, and consulting services organization with over 700 Teammates in over 20 locations around the world and strong experience in a broad range of industries. NELSON is ranked in the top 10 of Interior Design Magazine’s “100 Design Giants” list. NELSON is also ranked in the top 3 firms specializing in workplace interior design*, and in the top 20 for office architecture and design**. For more information, visit http://www.NELSONonline.com.

*Interior Design Magazine #3 Office Sector, #9 Overall;

**Building Design + Construction #6 Office Sector, #17 Overall

About WK design group

WK design group describes themselves as a firm that delivers experienced, creative, thoughtful, and insightful solutions that “skip the archibabble.” They “get it” in terms of transaction driven as well as high design project needs. The firm combines two award-winning predecessors to provide interior design and core-and-shell architecture services. Led by longtime San Francisco Bay Area residents, Gary Weske and Joel Karr, WK design group offers skills, smarts, and people to give clients what they need. They take pride in their longstanding relationships with multiple constituents – and they have fun together with clients, in doing what they do.