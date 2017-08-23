Rehab 365 Receives Visit from State Business Development Director

As Rehab 365, a division of Arete Rehabilitation Inc., nears its official grand opening later this fall, the Governor’s office continues to show its support as Michael Bergeron, Senior Business Development Director for the New Hampshire Economic Development Office, visits the new Salem clinic.

Bergeron visited to see how the outpatient clinic has evolved from initial conversations that were had with Governor Sununu and his team back in March. “We are in the final stages and will soon be ready to see patients; all that remains is the finalization of our inspections and completion of our Medicare Survey thanks in large part to the state for all of their support,” says Dr. Janet Mahoney, Rehab 365’s CEO and founder.

Complete with cardio, strengthening, and pain management equipment, the clinic is designed specifically to meet the needs of seniors and extended caregiving units who prefer one-to-one treatment sessions with a therapist. “Traditional outpatient environments can often be overwhelming to seniors and their caregivers. Our clinic is designed to allow seniors to receive one-to-one care in a quiet, supportive environment so both they and their caregivers can visit together each session,” says Mahoney.

Rehab 365 is a division of Arete Rehabilitation Inc. that provides innovative outpatient physical, occupational, and speech therapy services to seniors. Services are provided wherever they are wanted or needed including at the clinic, in the home, or in the community.

