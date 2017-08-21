JK Huey Appointed to Operation Homefront National Board of Directors

Operation Homefront, the national nonprofit that builds strong, stable, and secure military families, today announced the appointment of JK Huey to its national Board of Directors. Huey is a 35+ year veteran of the mortgage industry, most recently serving as senior vice president of Wells Fargo Home Mortgage where she led Foreclosure and Asset Management.

“It’s an honor to welcome an industry leader like JK Huey to our Board,” said Lt. Gen. (ret.) Brian Arnold, Operation Homefront Board Chair. “JK brings with her an extensive knowledge of the mortgage and housing industries, along with a deep desire to help support military families.”

Previously holding senior management positions at IndyMac Bank and Homeside Lending, Huey has managed a broad portfolio of mortgage industry specialties including customer service, default management, investor reporting, acquisitions, and retail production.

She is a Certified Mortgage Banker, Accredited Mortgage Professional, and a member of the MORPAC and Loan Administration Steering Committees with the Mortgage Bankers Association of America. Most recently, Huey was named Chairman Emeritus of the National Mortgage Service Organization in recognition of her many years of service in the mortgage industry. She is the recipient of the 2014 Five Star Lifetime Achievement Award, the Larry E. Temple Distinguished Service Award for 2012 and the Young Mortgage Banker of the Year Award in 1992. Huey was president of the Texas Mortgage Bankers Association from 1998-1999 and has served on the Black Knight Mortgage Advisory Board, Freddie Mac Servicer Advisory Board, and Fannie Mae Customer Advisory Group.

At Wells Fargo, Huey was responsible for home donations, including over 300 homes with a value of over $50 million to military non-profits, including Operation Homefront. Recently retired, Huey will continue to leverage her experience and knowledge in the mortgage industry by supporting military families through Operation Homefront.

“Our service men and women and their families have given so much to our country through their service, and I’ve seen firsthand what it means to a military family to finally have a place to call home thanks to Operation Homefront’s Homes on the Homefront. I am honored to accept this appointment and stand behind an organization that does so much to protect the heroes who protect us,” said Huey.

“Throughout her exceptional career, JK has demonstrated her passion for helping families succeed financially, and to achieve the dream of home ownership. She also shares our collective commitment to supporting our military families so they can thrive in the communities they have worked so hard to protect,” said Brig. Gen. (ret.) John I. Pray Jr., president and CEO of Operation Homefront. “JK is absolutely perfect for Operation Homefront and all are excited to have such an extraordinary industry leader join our very talented Board. We look forward to JK helping us do even more to support the very real and growing needs of our military families in the years to come.”

