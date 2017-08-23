'We consider it a privilege to help people in need. I can think of no better way to do that by providing these life saving devices to schools,' says Michael Yoshikami, CEO and Founder of Destination Wealth Management.

Destination Wealth Management (through its charitable foundation, Kekokua) has adopted an initiative to give AEDs to Bay Area Schools in need. It all started with a CPR/AED training on site. DWM was surprised and moved by the reality that many schools do not have an AED on site.

Given this unfortunate truth, it was immediately decided we would donate 20 AEDs to the Oakland Unified School District. With the help of the District staff, these AEDs have been placed at middle and high schools throughout Oakland.

“We consider it a privilege to help people in need. I can think of no better way to do that by providing these life saving devices to schools,” says Michael Yoshikami, CEO and Founder of Destination Wealth Management.

As a continuation of this work, DWM has initiated a program to donate an AED to any school where employee’s children attend or another school in need of their choice. We have placed AEDs at Carondelet High School, Clayton Valley Charter High School, El Sobrante Kinder Care, Dublin Elementary, St. Michael School, Roses in Concrete, the Vincent Academy and soon at Meadow Homes Elementary and Benicia Middle School. To date DWM has donated over $30,000 for AEDs in Schools.

Our mission is offering a caring perspective focused on helping others by acting with kindness and empathy. We seek to provide compassion to those in need. We believe we all have a responsibility to make the world more equitable, accessible, and tolerant. To accomplish this, we work with local organizations to change, empower and improve the quality of life for those needing assistance. Contributions to the Foundation are primarily made by Destination Wealth Management, along with private contributions.

About KeKokua:

The KeKokua Foundation was established in 2005 to directly support and foster charities that provide socially responsible educational services, advocacy, and supportive resources to the community. It is through KeKokua that change begins, grows, and endures.

Michael Yoshikami created the KeKokua Foundation (“KeKokua”), a charitable organization, formed to support and foster community charities that provide socially responsible education services, advocacy, compassionate help and resources to those in need.

For more information about Mr. Yoshikami, click here http://bit.ly/MYadvisorinfo or for more information about the foundation, visit http://www.kekokua.org.

About Destination Wealth Management:

Destination Wealth Management is a San Francisco Bay Area-based independent money management firm that provides fee-based wealth management services to institutional investors and individual investors.

For more information about Destination Wealth Management, please visit http://www.destinationwm.com or http://bit.ly/dwmadvisorinfo.