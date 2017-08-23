Zift Solutions and Relayware Finalize Merger

With this merger, Zift secures its position as the Enterprise Channel Management leader.

Zift Solutions, the leading provider of Channel as a Service (CHaaS), and Relayware, the leading Partner Relationship Management (PRM) software provider, have finalized their merger. The newly combined entity will move forward as Zift Solutions under the leadership of CEO Gordon Rapkin, reshaping the Channel Technology landscape with the first and only end-to-end Enterprise Channel Management platform.

“With this merger, Zift secures its position as the Enterprise Channel Management leader and steps forward as the go-to resource for channel organizations interested in driving growth, activating partners, capturing more revenue and making their channel data actionable,” said Gordon Rapkin, CEO of Zift Solutions.

Zift now has unparalleled size, reach and expertise within the ChanTech market, with the resources and focus to provide fully integrated technology, services and strategic insight via CHaaS. With the deepest integration capabilities available today and support for customers and partners around the globe, Zift delivers superior value to its customers and prospects.

“Zift recognizes that there is much more involved in channel success than quickly establishing a partner portal,” said Ken Romley, now Zift Solutions’ President. “Rather than a siloed or technology-first approach, Zift stands out by delivering complete professional and managed services, best practices, education and thought leadership to accompany our technology offerings.”

Work on integrating the Zift and Relayware technology platforms is well underway and the companies have blended their leadership, development, sales, services and engineering teams together, creating an exceptional global team of seasoned and innovative professionals fully focused on increasing revenue and eliminating complexities for channel organizations.

“Our complementary technology, resources and expertise give organizations working in the channel the ability to expand visibility, control, data access and insight across their entire partner ecosystem,” said Laz Gonzalez, Chief Strategy Officer for Zift.

