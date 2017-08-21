The 2018 edition of Best Lawyers in America lists 14 attorneys from the Las Vegas office of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP. Additionally, three Las Vegas attorneys were named “Lawyers of the Year,” and the firm was top-listed for Copyright Law state-wide in Nevada and in the Las Vegas metro market and for Mergers & Acquisitions in the Las Vegas metro market. The firm was also top-listed nationally for Entertainment Law, Corporate Law, and Government Relations.

Michael J. Bonner, Mark E. Ferrario, and Mark G. Tratos are listed as “Lawyer of the Year” for Corporate Law, Litigation - Real Estate, and Copyright Law, respectively. Only one lawyer in each practice and designated metropolitan area is recognized as a “Lawyer of the Year.”

This year, more than 360 Greenberg Traurig attorneys from across the firm’s U.S. offices are listed in the publication, with 26 of the firm’s attorneys named “Lawyers of the Year.” For the 11th consecutive year, Greenberg Traurig is top-listed by Best Lawyers for having the highest number of attorneys listed.

According to the Best Lawyers website, attorneys are selected based upon a peer-review process, in an effort to capture a general consensus from leaders in the legal field regarding their peers’ accomplishments and capabilities.

The Las Vegas Greenberg Traurig attorneys listed in 2018 Best Lawyers in America are:



Michael J. Bonner – Corporate Law, Gaming Law, Mergers and Acquisitions Law

John N. Brewer – Corporate Law

Mark A. Clayton – Gaming Law

Tami D. Cowden – Appellate Practice

Mark E. Ferrario – Commercial Litigation, Litigation – Banking and Finance, Litigation – Construction, Litigation – Labor and Employment, Litigation – Real Estate

Jodi R. Goodheart – Real Estate Law

John C. Jeppsen – Mergers and Acquisitions Law

Jim Mace – Land Use and Zoning Law, Real Estate Law

Christopher R. Miltenberger – Commercial Litigation, Litigation – Construction

Donald L. Prunty – Commercial Litigation

Edward J. Quirk – Copyright Law, Patent Law, Trademark Law

Eric W. Swanis – Commercial Litigation

Mark G. Tratos – Copyright Law, Litigation – Intellectual Property, Trademark Law

Gregg R. Vermeys – Real Estate Law

The “Top Listed” designation is given to the firm that has the most listed lawyers in a particular location and practice area. The recognition is based exclusively on number of listed attorneys, according to Best Lawyers. Greenberg Traurig was top listed in both Nevada and the Las Vegas metro area in the following practice area:

Copyright Law

Greenberg Traurig was also top listed in the Las Vegas metro area in the following practice area:

Mergers and Acquisitions

