Equus Compute Solutions to Team with AIC at VMworld 2017

Visit us at Booth #113 to see advanced servers for VMware and vSAN solutions

Edina, MN

Equus Compute Solutions, one of America’s largest manufacturers of custom computer hardware systems, will be joining with AIC to showcase a range of server platforms that are ideal for VMware virtualization and vSAN solutions at VMworld 2017, Booth #113. VMworld will be held August 27-31, 2017, at the Mandalay Bay resort in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The new innovative server and storage platforms on display at VMworld 2017 utilize high-density NVMe storage solutions that provide the speed and capacity required for today’s high performance VMware-based applications. The server configurations range from a 1U 10-bay NVMe storage server, to a high-availability 2U 24-bay NVMe server, to a 1U 36-bay Next Generation Small Form Factor NVMe SSD storage server with a capacity of up to 576 terabytes.

“We are pleased to be teaming with AIC, which is a key Equus technology partner,” said Steve Grady, Equus VP Customer Solutions. “Companies that want to run a virtualized environment on VMware have several hardware options available to them. Equus is integrating these advanced AIC servers and storage platforms into cost-optimized Hyper-Converged VMware-based solutions for our channel partners.”

As a world-renowned custom computer manufacturer, Equus offers extremely competitive prices – with superior logistics and support – to value-added resellers (VARs), independent software vendors/original equipment manufacturers (ISVs/OEMs), cloud services providers, and content delivery service providers. Equus offers solutions for software defined infrastructures – storage, virtualization and management – that offer a level of customization options for these solutions that is unavailable from larger vendors. In addition, Equus optimizes life-cycle costs by training customers on how to support systems using in-house resources rather than costly outside vendors.

About Us
Equus Compute Solutions customizes white box servers and storage solutions that enable flexible software-defined infrastructures. Delivering low-cost solutions for the enterprise, software appliance vendors, and cloud providers, Equus is one of the leading white-box systems and solutions integrators. Over the last 28 years, we have delivered more than 3.5 million custom-configured servers, software appliances, desktops, and notebooks throughout the world. Our advanced systems support software-defined storage, networking, and virtualization that enable a generation of hyper-converged scale-out applications and solutions. From components to complete servers purchased online through ServersDirect.com, to fully customized fixed-configurations, white box is our DNA. Custom cost-optimized compute solutions is what we do, and driving successful customer business outcomes is what we deliver. Find out how to enable your software-defined world with us at http://www.equuscs.com.

