FCPX LUT Monochromatic Volume 2 was released by Pixel Film Studios

FCPX LUT Monochromatic Volume 2 is an all-new Look-Up Table color-grading pack from Pixel Film Studios. Editors can quickly and easily add washed color grades to footage. A LUT is a Lookup Table that contains a mathematical formula for modifying an image. The LUT changes every pixel’s color to the corresponding color indicated by the table. This pack comes with 60 different monochromatic CUBE LUT files.

By manipulating each pixel, LUT's can change each color range differently, giving the user more control over their look. The FCPX LUT Monochromatic Volume 2 pack comes with 60 washed out CUBE LUT files.

FCPX LUT Monochromatic Volume 2 can instantly make give any footage a washed look, inspired by many indie films and photography. Including 60 different monochromatic color gradings to select, from vintage looks to hipster tones and everything in between, the user can make any project look dramatic instantaneously.

CUBE LUT files are extremely versatile. They can be used in many different softwares. With the FCPX LUT Loader from Pixel Film Studios, editors can quickly and easily load a LUT file directly into Final Cut Pro X to color correct or grade footage without having to use another software. Users can simply drop the loader on top of the footage and then, use the drop down menu to select or import a CUBE file.

Any modifications can be made to the color of the highlights, shadows, and mid-tones, if so desired. FCPX LUT Monochromatic Volume 2 includes Gradient Overlays and film grain effects, allowing the user to add more to each look. This plugin tool is designed for quick color modifications, allowing changes to be made on the fly.

