After over a decade back in print, Chooseco, publisher of the world-famous Choose Your Own Adventure(R) interactive book series, has an official GRL Grade Leveling for the Choose Your Own Adventure series.

The leveling includes all Choose Your Own Adventure sub-series including 40 “Classic” titles, three “Choose Your Own Nightmares,” and four “From the Lost Archives.” All titles from the “Dragonlarks” imprint for younger readers were also leveled.

Why is Book Leveling Important?

Reading experts have found that using leveled reading instruction helps encourage reading in the classroom, while also guiding educators when building lesson plans and creating classroom reading spaces.

“We have heard from educators and librarians for years that they would like to incorporate Choose into their classroom and guided leveling clearly identifies which books are best for an individual reader,” Shannon Gilligan, Chooseco CEO & Publisher, states.

Because the Choose Your Own Adventure books are interactive with multiple endings, the series has been difficult to level. Each storyline within a book contains a varied amount of text per page, number of pages per storyline, and illustrations-to-text ratios.

Chooseco will be continuing efforts to position Choose Your Own Adventure best for educators and librarians, while also bringing new titles to the series every publishing season.

About Chooseco

Founded in 2003, Chooseco publishes The Choose Your Own Adventure series and has recently expanded its list to include linear YA with the release of the WEREGIRL trilogy last year. Widely commended for its appeal to reluctant readers, the Choose Your Own Adventure series is the 4th bestselling book series of all time, with more than 270 million copies sold in over 40 languages. Each story is written from a second-person point of view, with the reader assuming the role of the protagonist and making choices that determine the main character’s actions in response to the plot and its outcome. Find out more at http://www.cyoa.com.

To find out more about Chooseco, please contact Elizabeth Adelman at webmail(at)chooseco(dot)com or by telephone at 802-496-2598.

