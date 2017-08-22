Rentex is honored to make the Inc. 5000 list for the 4th year in a row. We owe it all to our excellent staff, service and outstanding customers.

Rentex, one of the nation’s largest, most established wholesale providers of audio visual & production rental equipment, is pleased to announce that it’s been recognized by Inc. magazine as one of the 5000 fastest-growing private companies in the country for the fourth consecutive year. Rentex placed at number 4089 on the 2017 list.

As an Inc. 5000 honoree for four years in a row, Rentex joins a group of special distinction among some of the most competitive businesses in the country. Of the tens of thousands of companies that have applied for a spot on the Inc. 5000 list, only a fraction have made the list more than once. Only 1 in 10 Inc. 5000 list honorees have made the list four times.

Richard Flaherty III, President and CEO of Rentex, was effusive about the company receiving the distinction for four years in a row, “Small- and medium-sized companies are a vital driver of the American economy, and it’s a great honor to have earned a place among this dynamic community. We’re constantly trying to outdo ourselves, which includes expanding to new locations, bringing the latest computer and audio-visual equipment into our nationwide inventory, and providing industry-leading rental service to our customers. Being recognized by the Inc. 5000 list for four consecutive years is a clear signal that our hard work is paying off. We couldn’t be happier at the news.”

The Inc. 5000 list provides an overview of the fastest growing, privately owned companies in the United States, a driving sector of the American economy. To earn a spot on the 2017 Inc. 5000 list a business must have achieved outstanding growth in the period from 2013-2016. The companies on the 2017 Inc. 5000 list grew six-fold since 2013, during a period when the U.S. economy grew by just 6.7 percent. Past Inc. 5000 list honorees include Microsoft, Oracle, LinkedIn, and other leading American companies.

To see the Rentex entry on the Inc. 5000 list visit: https://www.inc.com/profile/rentex-audio-visual-computer-rentals

About Rentex

Founded in 1980, Rentex is one of the largest and most trusted wholesale providers of audio visual, production, and computer rental equipment in the nation. Rentex is a longtime leader in the AV rental market supplying many of the nation’s largest companies with complete audio visual rentals and 24/7 sales & technical supports. Rentex can deliver nationwide within 24 hours and offers same day delivery to most major cities.